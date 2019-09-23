Microsoft Redmond campus modernization – Construction update

Since we kicked off demolition in January 2019, there has been great progress on the Redmond campus modernization project. Check out the timelapse below to see some of the work that has been done thus far.

Credit: Skycatch

Here are some other fun facts about the construction efforts:

The square footage of the building demolition on east campus is equivalent to the total square feet of all thirty NFL football fields combined.

Concrete from the demolition would be enough to build 1.3 Empire State Buildings. One hundred percent of the concrete is being recycled, and some of it will come back to the site for use in the new campus.

We’ve recycled a variety of materials from the deconstructed buildings including carpets, ceiling tiles, outdoor lights and turf from the sports fields. As a result, we have diverted almost 95 percent of our demolition waste away from landfills.

The resources recycled from the demolition thus far includes 449,697 pounds (50 trucks full) of carpet and 284,400 pounds of ceiling tiles.

The majority of the furniture removed from the demolished buildings that will not be reused in other buildings, has been donated to local charities and nonprofit startups.

We’ve moved 1 million cubic yards of dirt and reached the bottom of the digging area for our underground parking facility, which will consolidate traffic and make our campus even more pedestrian and bike friendly.

We‘ve installed 51k feet of fiber optic cabling. That’s just over 9.5 miles.

The Microsoft Art Program has relocated 277 art pieces, including an early Chihuly and a Ken Bortolazzo sculpture. These art pieces were placed across our Puget Sound buildings so they can continue to be enjoyed by employees and guests.

The drone video featured above, created by Skycatch, not only offers a unique view of the project, but the images have fed into 3D models of the site which are providing data to more effectively tackle challenges as they arise, plan ahead and monitor construction progress.

The project is actively coordinating over 100 different building information models containing over 2.8 million individual 3D building components.

We look forward to continuing this journey to modernize Microsoft’s workplaces. When completed, the project will provide additional proximity for teams who collaborate and an inspiring, healthy and sustainably responsible workplace where our employees can do their best work and grow their careers.

Continued thanks for your patience and flexibility during the construction phase. As a reminder, please allow extra time to get around campus and remind visitors to do the same. Always be cautious around the construction sites and remain mindful of safety notices and instructions.

Follow updates and developments as this project progresses and view the latest renderings on Microsoft’s Modern Campus site.