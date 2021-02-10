 Skip to main content
Stories
Microsoft in Atlanta

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Microsoft leaders discuss Microsoft’s expansion in Atlanta

Quarry
Microsoft’s Quarry Yards campus will connect to Westside Park, Atlanta’s largest greenspace and public park.

Construction workers
Michael Lawings, regional director real estate & facilities Americas, left, and Michael Ford, CVP of global real estate & security, survey construction underway at Microsoft’s Atlantic Yards office.

Construction workers
Jeffrey Brown, Microsoft real estate portfolio manager, looks out the Atlantic Yards office windows at Midtown Atlanta.

