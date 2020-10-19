 Skip to main content
Azure Space: Powering innovation on Earth and beyond

Azure Space – cloud-powered innovation on and off the planet

Today, Microsoft is taking the next giant leap in cloud computing – to space. We are excited to share the work we are doing to make Azure the platform and ecosystem of choice for the mission needs of the space community with Azure Space.

Tom Keane, CVP, Azure Global, Microsoft announces Microsoft’s Space strategy
A woman and man on screen for an online discussion
Julia White, CVP, Azure, Microsoft, and Stephen Kitay, Senior Director, Azure Space, Microsoft.

Tom Keane, CVP, Azure Global, Microsoft, and Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO, SpaceX.
Chirag Parikh, Senior Director, Azure Space, Microsoft, and JP Hemingway, CEO, SES Networks.
Chirag Parikh, Senior Director, Azure Space, Microsoft, and Katherine Monson, CEO & President, KSAT.
View of the the Modular datacenter from above
Artist rendering of Azure Modular Datacenter, which can be quickly transported and deployed almost anywhere.

Large trailer
Azure Modular Datacenter in use at Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, Washington. 

Rendering of air strip.
Artist rendering of Azure Modular Datacenter, designed for scenarios such as humanitarian aid, disaster response and other needs for high-intensity, secure cloud computing in challenging environments.

Rendering of large MDC unit sitting near air strip.
Artist rendering of Azure Modular Datacenter, a self-contained unit featuring all critical infrastructure required to run high-performance compute applications

Diagram showing Earth and orbiting satellites
Satellite diagram for Microsoft Azure Space.

Earth with a light shining above it
Azure Space uses the power of cloud and space technology to help businesses solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.

Closeup of a satellite orbiting earth with sun in the background.
Satellite communications, coupled with Azure, open many new opportunities for both public- and private-sector organizations.

Audio clip: Listen to Tom Keane, corporate vice president of Azure Global

For broadcast quality b-roll, please contact eventcom@microsoft.com.