It takes a lot to surprise Mark Mathieson and Graham Hoare these days. They have a calmness and confidence in their work that’s been honed over many years of leading some of the most innovative teams at two of the world’s top automotive and motorsport businesses.

Mathieson, Lead Partner for Technical Services at McLaren Racing, and Hoare, Executive Director of Business Transformation and Chairman at Ford, have the experience to always see the big picture. They are the cool heads in a crisis.

These two men played key roles in a unique group that was asked to produce ventilators, when the UK urgently needed up to 15,000 of them to save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“On the production side, we are building 400 ventilators a day. What would normally take six months was taking a day. We achieved over 20 years of normal production in just 12 weeks,” Mathieson says. There’s a pause on the Microsoft Teams call, as if he is still trying to get his head around the scale of what he’s been involved in over the past few months.

Some of the leading companies in the world, including Ford, McLaren, Unilever, BAE, GKN Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, Unilever and Airbus, changed their businesses overnight and came together to build ventilators for the NHS. They were working on two designs – one from Smiths Group, the other from Penlon.