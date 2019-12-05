Can AI help save penguins?

Penguins inhabit one of the most secluded parts of the planet, yet human activity is threatening their existence. Warmer temperatures associated with climate change are melting the Antarctic ice faster than ever, eroding the grounds where penguins live, feed and breed, while commercial overfishing and incidents like oil spills are depleting their food supply.

A 2008 World Wildlife Fund study reveals that if the global average temperatures increase by just 2°C – a distinct possibility over the next 40 years – around 50 percent of emperor penguins and 75 percent of Adelie penguins could disappear.

Conservation efforts for penguins are easier said than done. Their secluded existence in the Antarctic region means there is very little data available, and manned missions are difficult, especially during the harsh winters. To solve the data challenge, projects like Oxford University’s Penguin Watch have set up time-lapse cameras to monitor penguin colonies and click a photo every hour over many years.

But this trove of photos creates a problem of its own – every camera generates hundreds of photographs, making it impossible to count penguins in every photo manually. Researchers require a better and faster way, or they might run out of time.

Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) help?

Enter Gramener, a data science consulting company. Gramener specializes in solving organizational challenges by creating AI and machine learning-based models for large enterprises, and converting these insights into easily consumable data stories.

The penguin counting problem inspired the AI Labs team at Gramener, led by co-founder Ganes Kesari and lead data scientist Soumya Ranjan Mohanty, both of whom are passionate about using technology for societal good.

In partnership with Microsoft, they started attacking the problem from multiple aspects. But first, they had to train the model to identify what a penguin looks like from different angles and perspectives, before the model could even attempt to count them.

Thankfully for them, there was enough crowdsourced, labeled data from the Penguin Watch Project that gave them a jumpstart to train the model to identify a penguin. Once the model could identify penguins, the next challenge was to teach it count them accurately.

“We faced multiple challenges. Almost 70 percent of images were unusable, as either the lighting wasn’t good or it was foggy, and penguins weren’t visible. Then there is the problem of penguins overlapping each other and penguins closer to the camera appearing larger compared to those far away. These are easy for the human eye to perceive but difficult for an algorithm,” Mohanty explains.