Cleaning up India’s mountains of e-waste

The alleys of Mustafabad are dotted with hole-in-the-wall workshops that are crammed full of discarded PCs and tech gear from another era. Bits and pieces of electronic waste are piled high, precariously balanced atop each other as if they were Jenga blocks. A visit to this shanty town and others like it in north-east New Delhi is like wandering into a scene from Wall-E, albeit with humans.

Now an ambitious startup is working hard to clean it up by taking on the seemingly impossible task of formalizing India’s murky e-waste economy.

Karo Sambhav means “make it possible” in Hindi. It sees itself as “a movement” to get multiple players—manufacturers, distributors, recyclers—to act sustainably and create a circular economy with the help of new digital solutions.

“The whole ecosystem, right from collection channels to dismantling and recycling companies to organizations that utilize secondary materials for new product creation, has to collaborate,” says founder Pranshu Singhal. “Only then we can solve the problem at scale, because it is not possible to tackle this problem alone.”

India, with its rising middle class and zooming technology penetration, is one of the largest electronics markets in the world. And it’s also one of the world’s most prolific e-waste generators—ranking third with 3.2 million metric tons annually according to Global E-waste Monitor. It has a poor track record of disposing of used and unwanted electronics with only two percent being recycled.