Technology and COVID-19: A new way to upskill people with disabilities

S Gokulakrishnan studied hard and snagged his first job soon after he earned his degree. A year later, like many of us do, he took a break from work to rethink his career.

This 26-year-old commerce graduate and chartered accountant (intermediate) from Chennai in India’s south, is a person who is blind and he found re-entering the job market one of the biggest challenges of his life.

Multiple job applications and a series of interviews were getting him nowhere. So, Gokulakrishnan listened to a friend’s advice and signed up with ‘v-shesh’–an employment placement service that specializes in upskilling job seekers and students with disabilities.

Most of v-shesh’s training used to take place in physical classrooms, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdown changed that. The company has adapted to remote learning via Microsoft Teams, leaning heavily on a range of built-in accessibility features to keep operating.

It hopes its new virtual working and teaching environments will make its trained-up clients even more employable.

V-shesh takes its name from a play on the words shesh and vishesh, which mean left behind and unique, respectively, in many Indian languages. It trains clients to adjust to a corporate environment and work in a team and manage stress. It also teaches specialized digital and IT subjects and other must-haves, such as English and math skills. It then helps them apply for jobs, matches them with potential employers, and guides them through for the interview process.

Lockdown restrictions came into force in India soon after Gokulakrishnan started his training. He was worried about his chances of getting hired, but, as luck would have it, a major global investment company asked v-shesh to find someone with a finance industry background like his.