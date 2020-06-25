A new world of experiences for old-world wines

For three generations, the Bianchini family has been creating exceptional wines on their idyllic 5,000-acre Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona estate of rolling hills and lush forests in Montalcino, Tuscany. Following the passing of their father, Giuseppe, in February 2004, Paolo and Lucia Bianchini have run the winery, with Alex and Ester, Paolo’s children, also heavily involved in the day-to-day operations.

For the Bianchini family it’s been a balancing act to maintain the traditions of a historic estate while staying one step ahead of the latest developments in the world of wine. The recent COVID-19 pandemic put that ability to adapt to the test. With trade shows postponed and international travel impossible, the pandemic changed everything for small wine producers like Ciacci.

In a normal year, the release of a new vintage would be accompanied by international trips and face-to-face meetings with distributors and critics, as well as cellar tours at the estate. This year, facing an impending lockdown, Gabriele Gorelli, consultant and wine producer, and the rest of the Ciacci team, had to develop a new way to share their latest vintage with wine-lovers across the world and grow their business through the crisis. The Ciacci winery responded by turning to Microsoft Teams. The result was a perfect balance of tradition and technology.

Thanks to a pre-existing investment in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, Ciacci was able to act fast and develop a completely new way to share their wine with distributors, critics, and wine-lovers from around the world. Virtual wine tastings, held via Microsoft Teams, have changed how the winery does business, saving time, travel costs, and creating new and stronger connections with customers.