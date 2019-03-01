Crazy about chocolate, serious about people: meet the Dutch chocolate company that dared to be different

“My mom always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump

The origin story of Dutch chocolate company Tony’s Chocolonely is different than most. In 2002, its founder Teun van de Keuken – an investigative reporter – discovered that despite having signed an agreement to end forced child labour, none of the signatory chocolate companies were upholding it.

Fuelled by this injustice, he took matters into his own hands. In 2005, he created Tony’s Chocolonely, with a mission to deal directly with West African cocoa farmers, enabling their families to earn a living wage so that their children could attend school, instead of being forced to work for a living.

Since its humble beginnings, the company has grown, with more than 100 dedicated employees across Europe, West Africa, and the US. With so many people spread across the globe, reliable and efficient communication was a top priority, to ensure that things ran smoothly.

While the Amsterdam-based company grew quickly, its original collaboration apps didn’t support its international expansion or its work-life balance ideals. The solution lay in a backbone built on Microsoft 365, allowing staff to communicate, work together, build relationships and share ideas, via the collaborative power of the cloud.

Bringing people together

When Tony’s Chocolonely came together as a six-person team, its initial collaboration tools struggled with expansion. The team tried third-party messaging apps, but the constant exposure to instant messaging went against the grain of the work-life balance that Tony’s wanted to provide to its employees. The company also tried an online collaboration platform, but it quickly surpassed the trial license limit.

The solution was an upgrade to Windows 10, moving company data to Microsoft SharePoint, and managing devices with Microsoft Intune and mobile device management. Tony’s Chocolonely then rolled out Teams, a part of its Microsoft 365 subscription. Staff members can apply “quiet hours” availability settings in Teams so they’re not inundated with updates at all hours, unlike their experiences with the previous solution.

Angela Ursem, Marketing Communications Manager at Tony’s Chocolonely, is a Movement Maker – a connector of people and messages. “Unlike other companies I’ve worked for, our goal isn’t about maximizing profit for our company,” she says. “Money is just a means to our mission. We’re an impact company, out to not just be profitable, but to change the whole industry. And we do it in a fun way.” This is echoed in the company’s motto: Crazy about chocolate, serious about people.