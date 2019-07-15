Take it from the pros: Photographer and digital artist up their game with Z by HP

Jody MacDonald has had many challenging assignments, but for the award-winning photographer, a six-week trek testing an all-weather camera through the Sahara Desert stood out.

During the day, the heat was unbearable, the nights freezing. She slept on top of iron ore, on the world’s longest train. She encountered huge sandstorms.

MacDonald specializes in shooting locations around the world for publications and clients such as National Geographic, Red Bull, Outside, BBC, Patagonia, Islands and Men’s Journal. In another life, she led kiteboarding expeditions for five years.

MacDonald has been traveling her whole life. When she was 2, she moved to Saudi Arabia with her family, where she stayed until she was 16, returning to Canada. But one place she kept going back to is Alaska. When she goes there, she visits her brother and his family, who live off the grid.

“There’s a simplicity in the lifestyle I connect with and admire,” she says. “There’s a lot to learn and value. It’s healthy and energizing. I love it so much. I feel like I’m coming home. It’s the closest place to a home I’ve ever had.”