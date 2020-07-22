Urgent tech overhaul speeds efforts to get surplus food to millions of people who need it

Lori Nikkel was enjoying a promising start to her three-year plan for expanding her Ontario-based nonprofit’s newest program, an online matchmaker that connects food donors with charities to feed hungry people and reduce waste.

Then the pandemic hit. And Canada shut down.

Thousands of shuttered restaurants across the country had kitchens full of food about to spoil, even as lost income and empty grocery shelves left millions of Canadians struggling to put dinner on the table. Nikkel, the chief executive officer of Second Harvest, knew her organization’s FoodRescue.ca platform could help on both sides of the equation. But there was no time to follow her carefully laid plans for a gradual national rollout. She called RedBit Development President Mark Arteaga, the software consultant she’d begun working with last year, and told him the new expansion deadline was, well, now.

“COVID-19 forced us to do in three weeks what we’d planned to do in three years,” Nikkel says.

In those few weeks, RedBit’s team of developers completely overhauled the organization’s new food rescue platform. It now allows for hundreds of users at a time across the country, has features to enable non-food donations such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper as well as the distribution of monetary federal relief funding, and includes a mobile app for easier access by everyone suddenly forced to work remotely. The team’s Herculean efforts in using technology to connect people with food was showcased this year at Inspire, Microsoft’s annual partner conference, where RedBit won Microsoft’s first Community Response Award.

“It was a crazy time when everyone just had to work round the clock,” says Hazel van der Werken, RedBit’s head of operations. “Lori had an amazing vision of no Canadian left behind, so we wanted to just get the technology working so Second Harvest could reach the furthest parts of Canada with food.”

The hard work “also saved us as a team, because those initial days, weeks, hours of the pandemic were so worrisome, with a lot of anxiety,” van der Werken says. “We got ourselves through it because we all pitched in to get it done, and it was all so rewarding.”

Second Harvest began in Toronto about 35 years ago and hadn’t grown much since Nikkel joined the nonprofit six years ago. It was a local organization with a couple of trucks to pick up surplus food from across the supply chain, with the goal of keeping it out of the garbage and in people’s bellies instead.

“Our mission is no waste and no hunger,” Nikkel says. “We have an environmental imperative to save food because of the climate crisis. And a lightbulb went off and we thought, ‘Why are we sending a truck to Starbucks? That doesn’t make sense.’ And we realized we needed to become the networker, connecting systems and helping people access food without us being involved in a hands-on way.”

So Second Harvest created the Foodrescue.ca platform in 2017 to connect charities with the food sector. The pilot program worked well in Ontario and British Columbia, with a website and app where restaurants and grocery stores could offer food — even if it was just a few sandwiches from a café — and social-service agencies could claim it. But the platform wasn’t robust enough to expand. If there were more than about 10 users at a time, it would crash.