‘I can’t see someone in need and do nothing’

Shy Averett’s exuberance bubbles over inside an otherwise quiet café in Seattle. She smiles and laughs as she discusses everything from her childhood quirks as a Detroit youth to her relationship with her mother, who instilled a resounding desire in Shy to be a community builder.

For as long as Shy can remember, she’s followed a sense of civic duty and discipline—traits that led her to become one of the youngest people at the time to sit on the Board of Directors at the NAACP, at age 15.

Some years later, towering at over 6 feet tall, Shy’s is a noticeable presence with a room-filling personality to match. Her maturity is apparent, but her laugh highlights her youthfulness, until a topic abruptly shifts her mood from giddy to sober: Flint.

In 2014, the city of Flint switched its primary water source from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Flint River. After a flood of complaints from citizens and social media posts of rash-covered children and murky water running from kitchen faucets, a federal state of emergency was declared, and it was discovered that water supply pipes were corroded by lead-filled water. A widely broadcasted public health crisis ensued.

“I watched the story break on the news,” she sighs deeply, leaning forward with both hands on her knees. The water in Flint, Michigan, just an hour away from her home near Detroit, was poisonous. “The people couldn’t drink the water, they couldn’t cook with the water, and they couldn’t bathe with the water.”