Microsoft will be carbon negative by 2030. And, by 2050, we’ll remove all carbon emitted by the company since its founding in 1975.
Humans have released more than 2 trillion metric tons of greenhouse gases since the First Industrial Revolution.
The average temperature on the planet has risen by 1 degree Celsius during the past half century.
Humanity pumps more than 50 billion metric tons of additional greenhouse gases into the air every year.
Microsoft has pledged $50M to use AI and Cloud to solve the world’s biggest environmental challenges.
Wild Me uses computer vision and deep learning algorithms to power Wildbook, a platform that scans and recognizes individual animals and species.
SilviaTerra FOCUS/Forests transforms how conservationists and landowners measure and monitor forests.
Protection Assistant for Wildlife Security (PAWS) uses machine learning, AI planning and behavior modeling to aid conservationists in the fight against poaching.
Microsoft’s energy supply will be 100% renewable for all its operations by 2025.
The electricity supply for our datacenters, buildings and campuses will be green.
And, our worldwide fleet of operations vehicles will be all-electric by 2030.
The consoles are part of a pilot program for more ambitious carbon-neutral hardware goals.
The new Surface Pro X consume 60.7% less energy than the original Surface Pro launched in 2013.
Our device packaging is now made from >70% recycled materials.
There is zero lead, mercury or cadmium used in any Microsoft device.
We kept over 200 tons of used hardware out of landfills in 2019.
They use Azure to track and share bee data in search of solutions to global bee population decline.
California consumes more water than any other state, and its population is expected to grow 30% by 2050.