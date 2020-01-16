Story Labs

Microsoft will be carbon negative by 2030.

And, by 2050, we’ll remove all carbon emitted by the company since its founding in 1975.

<0

Past 250 years

Humans have released more than 2 trillion metric tons of greenhouse gases since the First Industrial Revolution.

Past 50 years

The average temperature on the planet has risen by 1 degree Celsius during the past half century.

Now

Humanity pumps more than 50 billion metric tons of additional greenhouse gases into the air every year.

Learn more

50M

Microsoft has pledged $50M to use AI and Cloud to solve the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

50M

Wildlife

Wild Me uses computer vision and deep learning algorithms to power Wildbook, a platform that scans and recognizes individual animals and species.

Forestry

SilviaTerra FOCUS/Forests transforms how conservationists and landowners measure and monitor forests.

Conservation

Protection Assistant for Wildlife Security (PAWS) uses machine learning, AI planning and behavior modeling to aid conservationists in the fight against poaching.

Learn more

100%

Microsoft’s energy supply will be 100% renewable for all its operations by 2025.

100%

Electricity

The electricity supply for our datacenters, buildings and campuses will be green.

Mobility

And, our worldwide fleet of operations vehicles will be all-electric by 2030.

Learn more

825K

Xbox has created the world’s first carbon-neutral gaming console – actually, 825,000 of them.

The consoles are part of a pilot program for more ambitious carbon-neutral hardware goals.

Learn more

60.7%

The new Surface Pro X consumes 60.7% less energy than the original Surface Pro launched in 2013.

60.7%

Packaging

Our device packaging is now made from >70% recycled materials.

Toxic metals

There is zero lead, mercury or cadmium used in any Microsoft device.

Waste

We kept over 200 tons of used hardware out of landfills in 2019.

Learn more

50K

There are 50K bees in each of Microsoft Germany’s AI-enabled Smart Hives.

They use Azure to track and share bee data in search of solutions to global bee population decline.

Learn more

0

Beyond a small amount of drinking water, Microsoft’s Silicon Valley Campus consumes zero water from municipal water supplies.

California consumes more water than any other state, and its population is expected to grow 30% by 2050.

Learn more