Heineken’s Athina Syrrou and Microsoft’s Brad Anderson talk Teams in ‘The Shiproom’

In this episode of “The Shiproom,” Athina Syrrou, who leads collaboration and end user devices for Heineken, joins Microsoft’s Brad Anderson, corporate vice president of Microsoft 365, to discuss what got Heineken interested in using Microsoft Teams and what they’ve learned about it since beginning the pilot – including how to introduce and adopt it efficiently.

Syrrou explains how she chooses the tools she provides to her global workforce, and how she uses the cloud to give her users maximum flexibility to choose the apps and devices they need. She also schools Anderson on how to use common Greek idioms around the office (which explains why he’s recently been mumbling things about roller skates, chair legs and ducks).

Other discussion topics: The superiority of Greek yogurt, the perfect beer to pair with cereal, the benefits of moving to Intune, elephants and how deploying Microsoft 365 gives users the flexibility needed to do their best work and enable BYOD.

