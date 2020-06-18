A hundredth of a second makes the difference: how AVL vehicle simulation uses the Microsoft Cloud to make racing cars just a ‘wee’ bit faster

While all motorsports events are currently on hold due to the pandemic, here is a look at the innovation that usually takes place behind the scenes.

On a normal Friday afternoon on the race track, pre-pandemic, practice laps would just be finishing. The driver gets out of the car and removes his helmet and gloves. Now it’s time for the engineering team. They all have the same goal in mind: optimizing lap time.

A split second can change everything in racing and teams in many of the world’s leading series, like Formula 1 or NASCAR, depend on the simulation tool Vehicle Simulation Model (VSM) from AVL to help achieve better lap times. AVL is based in the Styrian province of Austria, with head office in Graz and others in local innovation centers. It is a global market leader, known for developing VSM, a fully responsive application for vehicle dynamics simulation that is designed especially for racing.

The company has created VSM and several other racing solutions under its global brand AVL RACING. In the highly dynamic and competitive racing environment, innovation is highly prized. Customized projects range from simulation inquiries, to realistic test procedures and support directly at the racetrack. This means that AVL RACING is involved throughout the customer development cycle in its role as an integrated and neutral partner. The experience gained is also be used for developing future mobility solutions.

When it comes to executing its solutions, AVL places their trust in Microsoft as a strong and safe cloud partner. Since VSM has been running on Microsoft Azure Cloud, it has been able to offer its customers even more simulations in an even shorter time span. This unbelievable computing power combined with the HP of the racing car makes an unbeatable team.

“In motorsports, hundredths of seconds can decide between victory and defeat“, Michael Peinsitt, Skill Team Leader RACING at AVL, summarizes.