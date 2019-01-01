How AI is helping children overcome their speech disabilities

In Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, there are over 5 million children with some form of disability. With the right support, many of these can thrive in mainstream education. Unfortunately, that isn’t always available. As a result, up to 75 percent of these children are excluded from quality education.

The situation is made even more difficult when resources are stretched to begin with. In Romania, a country which has the second highest teacher-to-student ratio in Europe, it can be difficult for children with disabilities to get the specific support they need to thrive, whether that’s in or out of the classroom. For instance, when it comes to speech disabilities – which affect over 10 percent of all children in the country – many children are left waiting to access speech therapy, which can leave them frustrated, anxious and isolated.

Conscious of this challenge holding back students in classrooms across the country, speech therapist Daniela Mihaescu always believed there had to be a better way to help the 400,000 Romanian children with speech disabilities. During her clinic sessions, children and parents alike would often ask if there were any games that they could play on her phone to support their speech therapy. Daniela realised that “digital children need digital resources”. In 2015, Daniela joined Romanian e-learning company Ascendia to help them design engaging, educational digital content while still working part-time as a speech therapist. With her experience in the field highlighting the need for digital solutions, Dana approached Ascendia’s co-founders, Alex and Cosmin Malureanu, with an idea: what if technology could help bridge the gap in speech therapy support?