“Where is my package?” Easing the pains of courier delays

With the festive season fast approaching, so begins the researching and comparing of products, reading online reviews and trawling through different online stores to find that precious gift. After all this effort, we finally commit, buy and wait for it to arrive in the mail – except, it never comes.

The foundation of Europe’s postal services and logistics sector is built on the safe transport of goods. But according to Europe Economics, two-out-of-three Europeans who shop online have had parcels lost, damaged or arrived late in the last year. In light of this issue, companies across Europe are turning to technology like the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline supply chains, optimize operational processes, and improve customer services and transparency to ensure no parcel is left behind.

Setting up for sending success

Moscow-based Yusen Logistics Rus is transforming how it serves customers across a number of sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to food production. A member of NYK Group, one of the oldest and largest shipping companies in the world, Yusen Logistics Rus needed to migrate to a new warehouse management system in order to maintain its position as the leading player in importing and exporting goods into the Russian Federation.

Understanding that the cloud is an important first step towards AI adoption, Yusen Logistics Rus carefully migrated from its ageing and expensive on-premise infrastructure. Having re-evaluated its data strategy and already experiencing greater cost-effectiveness and operational improvements, Yusen Logistics Rus intends to move to a fully cloud-based environment.

“We’re increasingly finding ourselves needing to deliver more parcels, to more people and businesses, across more parts of Russia,” said Roman Stryuk, IT Department Manager at Yusen Logistics Rus. “As such, we’ve moved all our workplace collaboration tools, enterprise resource planning and analytics capabilities into the cloud. This not only delivers transparent IT cost for our users, but is also freeing up the IT team to deliver better business services.”

“It’s exciting to think about how AI and data analytics will transform our services, which is why we’ve decided to remove the complexity of our environment in terms of licensing, hardware and server costs, and administration – and go all into the cloud.”