Then and now: Microsoft’s campus in 10 photos

Redmond, Washington, has been home to Microsoft’s 500-acre main campus since 1986. This past January, demolition began on a multi-year campus remodel.

This project will result in 17 new buildings; 6.7 million square feet of renovated workspace; and $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green spaces. The new campus will be a modern workspace that fosters a sense of community.

Click through the images below to look at how the campus has changed over the years.