Then and now: Microsoft’s campus in 10 photos

Redmond, Washington, has been home to Microsoft’s 500-acre main campus since 1986. This past January, demolition began on a multi-year campus remodel 

This project will result in 17 new buildings; 6.7 million square feet of renovated workspace; and $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green spaces. The new campus will be a modern workspace that fosters a sense of community    

Click through the images below to look at how the campus has changed over the years. 

  • Redmond Campus Ground Breaking August 1985 Breaking ground, then: In 1985, Microsoft moved its headquarters from Bellevue, Washington, to nearby Redmond. The original campus included six buildings constructed on its wooded, 30-acre setting.
  • DSC02011-1600x900 Breaking ground, now: Demolition begins in January 2019, as Microsoft modernizes its headquarters. Thirteen buildings will be decommissioned using sustainable practices.
  • Employee Office Corporate Campus 1998 Changing office space, then: an employee at work in 1989.
  • Carousel8-1600x900 Changing office space, now: Treehouses are part of a larger redesign that gives people the chance to work outside.
  • Soccer on Campus 1997 Life on campus, then: a soccer match in 1996.
  • ms-commons2 Life on campus, now: In addition to a soccer field for recreation, the Commons, which was completed in 2009, is a place where employees can shop and eat.
  • ValerieLatteLady_6212 Dining options, then: meal prep in 1999.
  • IMG_3425-1600x900 Dining options, now: Microsoft now has more than a dozen places to eat on campus.
  • Aerial View of Redmond Campus ca 1989 An evolving design, then: Microsoft’s original 1980s-era, X-shaped buildings.
  • Overhead-view-1000x563 An evolving design, now: a view of Microsoft’s future campus.

