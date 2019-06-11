Then and now: Microsoft’s campus in 10 photos

This project will result in 17 new buildings; 6.7 million square feet of renovated workspace; and $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green spaces.The new campus will be a modern workspace that fosters a sense of community.
Click through the images below to look at how the campus has changed over the years.
Breaking ground, then: In 1985, Microsoft moved its headquarters from Bellevue, Washington, to nearby Redmond. The original campus included six buildings constructed on its wooded, 30-acre setting.
Breaking ground, now: Demolition begins in January 2019, as Microsoft modernizes its headquarters. Thirteen buildings will be decommissioned using sustainable practices.
Changing office space, then: an employee at work in 1989.
Changing office space, now: Treehouses are part of a larger redesign that gives people the chance to work outside.
Life on campus, then: a soccer match in 1996.
Life on campus, now: In addition to a soccer field for recreation, the Commons, which was completed in 2009, is a place where employees can shop and eat.
Dining options, then: meal prep in 1999.
Dining options, now: Microsoft now has more than a dozen places to eat on campus.
An evolving design, then: Microsoft’s original 1980s-era, X-shaped buildings.
An evolving design, now: a view of Microsoft’s future campus.