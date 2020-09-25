Microsoft and United Nations: What to watch

This week, the United Nations celebrated its 75th anniversary, and Microsoft announced the launch of its UN Affairs team, led by John Frank. In addition to being the 75th anniversary, this year saw the first all-virtual UN week.

Lively conversations took place around the UN General Assembly, addressing topics that impact people across the globe, and included leaders such as Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Here’s a look at recent events from the week:

In Conversation: Trevor Noah | September 23, 2020

How does having “the mind of a pessimist and the soul of an optimist” affect Trevor Noah’s view of the world? Microsoft President Brad Smith had the chance to interview him for this first edition of In Conversation, a discussion series launched from the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in celebration of the UN’s 75th anniversary.

In Conversation: Brad Smith and Trevor Noah from the 2020 UN General Assembly

Net Zero Carbon Panel: Climate Action and Ambition | September 16, 2020

Microsoft kicked off a series of livestreams in partnership with the Eurasia Group’s GZero Media. The first, Net Zero: Climate Ambition and Action, was moderated by Julia Pyper, host and producer of the Political Climate podcast. It also included Gerald Butts, vice chairman and senior advisor, Eurasia Group; Lucas Joppa, Chief Environmental Officer, Microsoft; Rachel Kyte, Dean of Tufts University’s Fletcher School; and Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

Net Zero Carbon LIVE Panel: Climate Action and Ambition | GZERO with Microsoft & Eurasia Group

Peace One Day: Q&A with Microsoft President Brad Smith | September 21, 2020

Brad Smith participated in a live Q&A for Peace One Day, to mark the UN’s International Day of Peace. Kate O’Sullivan, General Manager, Digital Diplomacy at Microsoft, was part of the event along with Fabrizio Hochschild, Under-Secretary-General, UN; Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization; and performers Annie Lennox and Jude Law, among other guests.

Peace One Day Live Global Digital Experience

Reimagining While Rebuilding: Panel with Brad Smith | September 23, 2020

Brad Smith and Ian Bremmer discussed the concept of multilateralism – where civil and public organizations band together to solve complex societal problems – and whether the global challenges of 2020 will lead to more inclusive multilateralism in the future. They were joined by guests including former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, Microsoft’s Director of UN Affairs John Frank, and the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, with special appearances by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

Reimagining While Rebuilding: Livestream Panel | GZERO with Microsoft and Eurasia Group



High-Level Climate Change Roundtable | September 24, 2020

Brad Smith participated in the live High-Level Climate Change Roundtable convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The session brought together a select group of global climate leaders who are taking bold action as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

High-Level Roundtable on Climate Action – 24 September 2020

Learn more on the Microsoft UN Affairs site and follow @MSFTIssues on Twitter.