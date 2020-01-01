Skip to main content

Simple Things Count

Seven ways to be more inclusive of people with disabilities

Emily Ladau | #1

Be your usual self

An activist explains how to best interact with people with disabilities: the same as with anyone else.

Angela Hooker | #2

Make sure your work is accessible

Creating accessible content from the start saves time, money and reaches the largest audience possible.

Judy Heumann | #3

Disability is a strength

One of the most prominent disability rights leaders challenged early rejection to go on to change the world.

John Porter | #4

Follow the principles of inclusive design

How solving for the barriers faced by people with disabilities can make a better experience for everyone.

Tom Harkin | #5

Accept each person as a human first

Former US Senator and sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act on treating everyone with humanity.

Leah Katz-Hernandez | #6

Learn the appropriate etiquette

Learning to better engage with coworkers with disabilities will empower you as person and a professional.

Jessica Rafuse | #7

Follow our lead

From handshakes to holding doors, let people with disabilities take the lead.