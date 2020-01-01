Simple Things Count

Be your usual self
An activist explains how to best interact with people with disabilities: the same as with anyone else.
Creating accessible content from the start saves time, money and reaches the largest audience possible.
One of the most prominent disability rights leaders challenged early rejection to go on to change the world.
How solving for the barriers faced by people with disabilities can make a better experience for everyone.
Former US Senator and sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act on treating everyone with humanity.
Learning to better engage with coworkers with disabilities will empower you as person and a professional.
From handshakes to holding doors, let people with disabilities take the lead.