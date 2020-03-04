Kurt DelBene’s March 4 guidance to King County employees

Hi everyone,

I wanted to update you on the latest public guidance changes for King County, the region where the Redmond area campuses are located. The specific recommendations from King County may be found here. We are adjusting our guidance in response to these new recommendations.

These updates will go into effect at the end of day today, Pacific Standard Time, and will remain in effect through March 25th, but we will be continuously monitoring the situation and adjusting guidance as appropriate.

As always, for full list of our guidance to employees, please visit the Global Security website.

Puget Sound and Bay Area work from home updates:

Consistent with King County guidance, we are recommending all employees who are in a job that can be done from home should do so through March 25 th . Taking these measures will ensure your safety and also make the workplace safer for those that need to be onsite. Please let your manager know that you will be working from home, so all our teams remain well coordinated.

If in your role it is essential to be in the office or other work environments (e.g., data center, retail, etc.), plan to continue to go to your location. We will continue to implement the CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing the locations. If you are not sure whether you are in a role that requires you to be onsite, you should speak to your manager. The exceptions to this new guidance are the following groups who are being advised by health authorities to avoid interaction in large groups or public settings: If you are over 60 If you have an underlying health condition (heart disease, diabetes, etc.) If you are immune system compromised If you are pregnant In these cases, you should work with your manager to determine leave options or other accommodations available to you. If you are a caregiver of someone that is immune system compromised, please contact your health provider for input.

If you will be in the office or other work environments, we recommend limiting prolonged close interactions with people. Specific recommendations are below, but your manager can help implement plans that work well in your particular situation. Limit prolonged interactions and try to stay more than 6 feet/1.8 meters away from others. Keep in-person meetings as short as possible. If you are in open office space and located 6 feet/1.8 meters away from others, you meet the current guidance for appropriate distance from others.

Most importantly do not come to work if you are sick. This will be clearly posted on all building entrances.

Updated Global Travel Guidance:

We recommend that people postpone travel to Puget Sound or Bay Area campuses unless essential for the continuity of Microsoft.

All non-essential business travel should be canceled in regions with active COVID-19 “Essential” is defined as work related to operations, sales, customer services (e.g., customer support and customer success). You should discuss travel felt to be essential with your manager and get their approval.

You are not required to travel if you have concerns about doing so.

If your region was not mentioned in this email or my email yesterday, it is because there are no additional updates to the current guidelines, but we will continue to keep you informed. Please look for updates from Global Security if the situation changes in your area.

If you have any questions on how the above guidance applies to your particular circumstances, please discuss with your manager. You can also send questions to HR.

What to do if you’re feeling symptoms or believe you’ve been exposed:

In King County, if you believe you were exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, contact the novel coronavirus call center: 206-477-3977 or your health care provider. For other locations, please contact your local health department hotline.

If you believe you may have symptoms, please contact your health care provider immediately.

Note for all employees globally: If you are receiving testing or have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, please confidentially inform HR – we will assist in informing your manager and taking measures that protect others.

As a reminder, we are following the below precautionary measures from the WHO:

Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you are sick (e.g., flu, cold), do not come to work.

When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw tissue away immediately and wash hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider.

We will continue to assess the situation and update you as our recommendations change. I really appreciate your patience.

Thanks,

Kurt