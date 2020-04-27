C3.ai selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Teams to power the next phase of growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., and REDMOND, Wash. — April 27, 2020 — C3.ai, a leading innovator in enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation, announced plans to collaborate with Microsoft Corp. to enhance C3.ai’s global customer experience and elevate sales performance using intelligent cloud technology.

As demand for enterprise-grade, AI applications continues to grow, so does the need for modern CRM tools to help businesses identify new leads, manage existing relationships, and deliver customized experiences with real-time insights. As a result, C3.ai adopted and deployed Dynamics 365 Sales and Microsoft Teams in less than two weeks to help streamline sales operations, collaborate in real time, expand mobile capabilities to power remote selling and generate new business opportunities.

As industries worldwide shift to a digital-first approach, remote selling is becoming more important than ever. C3.ai recognized the need to not only provide sellers with comprehensive data and insights, but also remote access to enable efficient pipeline execution worldwide. With Dynamics 365 Sales, and key integrations across Microsoft Teams, C3.ai can better prioritize workloads, enhance sales experiences with mixed reality, and manage customer needs with conversation intelligence and sentiment analysis to discover what makes customers respond positively with relationship analytics based on unified data from Dynamics 365, Office 365 and LinkedIn.

“At C3.ai, we’re growing rapidly and needed a CRM solution that could scale with us, supporting our global sales and service teams,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO, C3.ai, and founder and CEO of Siebel Systems. “After an extensive review of commercially available CRM solutions, it became clear to us that Dynamics 365 Sales is, by far, the best CRM product in the market. We were able to deploy it into production globally in only eight days. We have experienced a significant increase in sales productivity across all sectors, even during the global COVID-19 shutdown.”

For years, C3.ai and Microsoft have successfully collaborated in the enterprise AI space. The companies have tightly integrated the C3 AI Suite and Microsoft Azure to deliver an enterprise-scale platform for AI application development, optimized to run on Azure. Looking ahead to the next phase, C3.ai will aim to build a unified experience across the various departments of the organization by deploying Dynamics 365 Customer Service and Dynamics 365 Marketing and building deeper Teams integrations.

“We’re looking forward to working with C3.ai to further its business goals with our intelligent cloud services,” said Hayden Stafford, corporate vice president, Business Applications, Microsoft. “With Dynamics 365 at the center of its business transformation, the C3.ai team can streamline customer engagement across sales and customer service to bring a unique, tailored experience to its employees and customers.”

About C3.ai

C3.ai is a leading AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications in addition to an increasingly broad portfolio of turn-key AI applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a revolutionary, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically enhances data science and application development.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information, press only:

Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777, rrt@we-worldwide.com

April Marks, C3.ai, (917) 574-5512, pr@c3.ai

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.