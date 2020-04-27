The Coca-Cola Company announces strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform global engagement and experiences

ATLANTA and REDMOND, Wash. — April 27, 2020 — The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: “KO”) on Monday announced a five-year agreement with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: “MSFT”) to standardize its business operations on Microsoft’s cloud and deliver rich new digital experiences that will provide innovative solutions to modernize how the company engages with employees and customers.

With this agreement, the companies will utilize the capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365. These solutions will help The Coca-Cola Company gain new insights from data across the enterprise, enabling a 360-degree view of the business, and providing enhanced customer and employee experiences.

“At The Coca-Cola Company, innovation and growth are key pillars of our business,” said Barry Simpson, senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer of The Coca-Cola Company. “This partnership with Microsoft allows us to really step change our employee experience through replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems. These platforms allow us to deliver relevant, personalized experiences as we network our organization.”

“Coca-Cola is a pioneer and forward-thinking leader in its industry,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft. “Today, the company is taking its digital innovation a step further, leveraging Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure to better connect people and opportunities through breakthrough productivity and powerful information management that will drive continued business success over the next decade.”

Building on the goal of empowering employees with a networked way to access information and support, the company has expanded beyond a chat interface and designed a compelling and comprehensive app-based experience available on employee mobile devices. The Coca-Cola Company is also deploying Dynamics 365 Customer Service, the Power Platform and Microsoft Teams to all its employees, updating productivity with the enhanced security that runs across Azure and Microsoft 365 cloud services.

Once deployed, new Dynamics 365 AI-driven insights and real-time dashboards will allow call center managers to monitor performance metrics for overall employee satisfaction scores and benefit from real-time insights into which call topics are driving scores. These investments will also enable The Coca-Cola Company to access the latest innovations in the Dynamics 365 portfolio of applications and expanding capabilities that offer a true 360-degree customer and business view, unifying processes and providing forward-looking intelligence, enabling employees to proactively drive decisions and action.

The Coca-Cola Company is also rolling out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams worldwide, equipping employees with a single hub to connect and collaborate across chat, calling, meetings and documents. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Coca-Cola Company is leveraging Microsoft’s collaboration technologies to support the increased demand of a largely remote workforce. These technologies are enabling The Coca-Cola Company to host many internal meetings on a global, regional and local scale, and with the global shelter-in-place mandates, on April 21, 2020, the company held a virtual quarterly earnings townhall meeting for employees using Microsoft 365 Live Events, which enables “broadcast-style” video presentations for large-scale audiences, both live and on demand.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information, press only:

Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777, rrt@we-worldwide.com

The Coca-Cola Company, Scott Leith, sleith@coca-cola.com

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.