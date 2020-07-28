3,000 miles. 43 days. Two rowers. One boat.

That was the challenge that Anna and Cameron McLean set themselves by taking part in what’s known as “the world’s toughest row”. As they crossed the finishing line in Antigua, they set two Guinness World Records – the first brother and sister to row across an ocean, and the fastest mixed-sex pair to row across the Atlantic.

Their journey earlier this year was full of highs and lows – literally. They battled forty-foot waves in total darkness, sharks, illness, exhaustion, blisters, and arguments that risked tearing their family apart.

One thing kept their relationship (and their boat) on course – technology.

In the middle of the Atlantic, the closest people to them were the astronauts in the International Space Station orbiting the planet miles above them. Microsoft Teams, the collaboration tool, allowed the pair to speak to family back in the UK and their land-based team, giving them crucial support, information and encouragement.