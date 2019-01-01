No one likes waiting on the phone for a GP appointment. So why do we still do it?

When you need to see your GP, do you pick up your phone and tap on the “call” icon or the “web browser”?

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s odd that a national patient survey conducted by the NHS last year found 79% of us like to ring up a receptionist to book an appointment for us – and suffer the inevitable queue and hold music – rather than logging on to a website or app and doing it ourselves (10%).

One reason for this could be that a lot of GP surgeries in England don’t have a website that lets patients book appointments. Another is that some websites, when they do exist, are clunky and hard to use. Yet another could be that older people tend to see doctors more often and they might be more comfortable using a phone to speak to someone.

These reasons (and many more) are surely factors, and they are all contributing to the same problem – local NHS services are not embracing technology fast enough.

Patient Access is aiming to change that. It’s a website that lets people book GP appointments, order prescriptions, view their medical record and message their GP surgery using whatever device they want, wherever they are. A new feature called Proxy Access lets you complete all these tasks on behalf of someone else, such as an elderly relative.