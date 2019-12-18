How Acer ConceptD notebook helped architects visualize design for world’s biggest airport

The firm writes their own software, so Schumacher says they’re “very hungry” for new processing power in a mobile package, as they’re constantly roaming around the office, and around the world. They used to lug around heavy models to meetings. Now, they bring laptops.

“That’s why we love Acer and ConceptD’s product line,” Schumacher says. “ConceptD is helping us to visualize and simulate the experience with real time navigation through the airport. ConceptD opens a powerful window into our creations ahead of construction.”

They use the ConceptD 7 Pro, “which runs our models faster than any desktop or workstation we have in the office. That’s a game changer.”

Schumacher believes they’re winning new business as a result.

“We noticed that it’s super sharp, super true to color and we love that. We need that because we are simulating something which we translate in reality, and we want to see what we get ahead of time. So for us as designers, that’s critical,” he says.

They have a dedicated VR lab and working group in the office.

When they pitch to clients, they use VR and ConceptD for presentations that deliver a realistic experience of the project. For instance, when they envision redesigns of city districts, the city’s representatives can move within the design. The firm has won assignments based on these kinds of presentations.

“That makes it compelling for the customer, rather than having static images or drawings to react to. It’s a real convincing tool for the client, but also for us,” Schumacher says. “We discover what the space is like, what you see from where, and that helps us as designers bring it to life.”

Lead photo: Beijing Daxing International Airport, photo by Hufton+Crow