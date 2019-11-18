Lenovo’s smarter devices stoke professional passions

Some people are able to do what they love for a living. For them, modern technology empowers their professional creativity – and helps them share their work with a much larger audience.

Actor, TV host, bestselling author and bilingual influencer Lizza Monet Morales started out on TV. As a child, she was already doing a talk show at the age of 10 called “One To One with Lizza,” which was on public access across the country. Morales says she interviewed politicians, notable figures in the Los Angeles community, educators and celebrities.

“We discussed everything from hot topics at the time to not so serious items, like what school lunches should serve,” she says. “I had a blast and it was a great foundation for what was to come.”

From there, she expanded her brand by microblogging in 2007, then got into social media, travel and lifestyle blogging and vlogging, just as those channels were gaining traction as daily must go-to’s for more and more people. She also continued to act and host TV shows in English and Spanish.

“Unlike other bloggers who start blogging and then want to be on TV, I was actually on TV, and my community asked if I would start vlogging and blogging so that they could keep in touch with me on the daily,” Morales says.

Originally from Los Angeles, California, she travels the world and shares her stories and adventures on and off set with a community she calls #LoveBugNation.