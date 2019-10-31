Microsoft Mixed Reality Capture Studios create holograms to educate and entertain

“When we think about why people would want a hologram, it’s the same reason you want to see your videos in sound and in color. It’s because it reflects the world the way we move in the world. Having someone life-sized in the same room with you, remembering them the way that they were or are – that’s really powerful. As we continue to recreate the world around us with as much fidelity as possible, adding depth is the next stage. Anywhere you expect to see video, you should also expect a truly volumetric experience.”

Microsoft’s studios are leading the way toward this future. You can see the technology at work in The New York Times through its “Ashley Graham: Unfiltered” experience, the most recent British Open and Madonna’s performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with holographic versions of her past incarnations.

“Our job is to make sure creators can do what they want to do,” Waskey says. “When we look at what Microsoft is doing in this space and the future of human computer interaction, that experience will be spatial. It allows us to make eye contact and be more present with others.”

The studios, which operate like professional stage or video production sets, started in Redmond, Washington, in 2010, but are now headquartered in San Francisco with higher-resolution cameras and the ability to record longer makes for more experiences.

They are setting up a a state-of-the-art volumetric stage in Redmond to create souvenir holograms for corporate visitors at Microsoft’s new Industry Experience Center (IEC), which recently opened to reveal a 23,000-square-foot facility that showcases nearly 100 real-world examples of customers and partners that are innovating their businesses and disrupting markets with Microsoft technologies.

There are also partner studios in London and Los Angeles, and a pop-up location in New York.

The main studio in San Francisco provides hair, make-up and 106 infrared and RGB cameras to record 360 degrees of a person. Clients dress and move the way they normally would, such as children laughing and playing.

When Microsoft exec Julia White came in to create a hologram version of herself to use on stage at a recent conference, she spoke as she would to an audience, pivoting back and forth, using her hands to gesture naturally. In a memorable moment at the conference, her hologram appeared on stage beside her and continued her keynote speech – in Japanese.