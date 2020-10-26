Music students around the world use Microsoft Teams to find harmony and well-being during pandemic

In an online video this past summer, several Sutton Music students discussed mental health and maintaining their well-being through music during the shutdown.

Between talks of their flutes, pianos and clarinets, the high school-age kids spoke about how different it is creating music when you know a parent could come walking through your bedroom door at any moment; working with a conductor when there’s a lag to the video; and how the lack of in-person competition between players has freed them up to set and conquer their own goals.

“As far as feedback, they say they like being able to stay in contact with their friends and their teachers,” Gay says.

“Some have really enjoyed performing in things like the percussion video we made during an open-mic night, and many parents have emailed to thank us for reminding their kids that their instruments exist and they should be practicing. Continuing rehearsals in any capacity, given the difficulties of the current pandemic, has been appreciated.”

Improvising when needed

More than 7,000 children around Turkey have had their lives touched by Music for Peace, which often leads to scholarships and acceptance at the Music Conservatory of Turkey.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the students had been practicing around-the-clock to perform at the opening ceremony for the country’s Technology Summit – typically, a high-profile performance with a multimedia stage show. After the pandemic was declared, they proposed creating a virtual choir.

“When you make music together in orchestras and choirs, you come together. But when everything was stopped, we learned we wouldn’t be able to do our regular classes, and concerts were being canceled,” recalls Cekmeci of Music for Peace.

“We found some solutions to keep making music together, and we started to move our music classes online. We also met with Microsoft right before the pandemic outbreak – our initial correspondence was to get involved in the Technology Summit by giving an opening concert, but then we transformed the idea into a virtual one. Ultimately, we used Microsoft Teams to record the freestyle introduction part of this particular piece.”

The resulting video featured students from ages 9 to 25 performing a revered Turkish folk song, and went viral when it was released in April on the 100th anniversary of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day (a holiday that has the country celebrating its children). It also received coverage on a number of national Turkish TV stations.