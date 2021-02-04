New tools help companies pinpoint — and fix — the unexpected things that make remote work so draining

For Yi, work rhythm means blocking time to spend afternoons with her kids and finishing work at night.

For Koh, respecting rhythm means sending emails that say, “There’s no rush to respond” or “This is not urgent,” when he’s not pressed for time, instead of letting the recipient scramble and guess his intent.

“I’ve changed in terms of being more thoughtful about other people’s work boundaries,” says Koh, a People Analytics manager in Singapore who was already mindful of time zone differences with his U.S.-based teammates.

“We try not to reach out to others after hours, and we make it known that they don’t have to respond right away,” he says. “It makes everything seem much more manageable.”

For his own wellbeing, he’s now more thoughtful about how many meetings he joins and lists his work hours in an outgoing status message, so people know when to expect a response.

The study is part of LinkedIn’s ingrained culture of wellbeing, which includes company-wide “no meeting days,” mental health days and two week-long shutdowns a year. Employees can also take time off at their discretion, but a designated day or week for time off is a powerful way to support wellbeing and the importance of disconnecting from work, says David White, LinkedIn vice president of People Analytics.

“Wellbeing is the foundation to everything else,” White says. “Talent is our most important resource, and we have the data to help people be everything they can at work from a wellbeing and engagement perspective.”

Data can also help guide the culture. Early research is showing that employees who have the freedom to define their work hours, take breaks and schedule focus time can have a greater sense of wellbeing.

To check on employee wellbeing, LinkedIn does ongoing surveys with Glint, a platform it acquired in 2018. Each survey asks, “How happy are you working at LinkedIn?” as one of several questions.

“I love that question,” White says. “When you overlay it with Viva Insights, I can say, ‘What is happening with these individuals? What’s happening with this group, these personas?’ I can take action to help these groups in ways I couldn’t do before.”

The team is now working on a plan to expand its study to all 16,000 of its global employees. Their goal is to continue improving employee wellbeing, regardless of whether work is remote, hybrid or in-person. And with LinkedIn’s mission to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce, White is eager to share learnings with other organizations.

“The advice I have for companies is to get the insights you need to understand how your employees are doing,” he says. “Start to understand the why. Why are they feeling what they’re feeling? Get the datasets to best inform what you can do to support your employees’ wellbeing.”

The companies that understand and invest in their people’s happiness, White says, are the ones that will thrive.

Lead image: Rena Yi , with her son, working at home