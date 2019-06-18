Elite football veteran takes what he learned on the field to a new game

Maybe the most defining test of wills in football is a drill in which one player lines up a few feet away from another player and they crash into each other like rutting rams.

Imagine being a self-conscious 11-year-old, absorbing this ritual for the first time—the thwack, thwack, thwacking of helmets and shoulder pads triggering flinches and regrets. The drill always occurs in close quarters, with the remaining players and coaches massed around the dueling parties, heightening the urgency and tension. Mix in the audibly elevated demands of a former US Marine turned youth football coach.

The combination overloaded the circuits of Phillip Hale when he tried out for the prestigious North Dallas Cowboys select football team on a dark and rainy day.

“That changed the trajectory of where I was going,” Phillip says of that failed fifth-grade tryout, “from the mindset of how I would approach challenges, how I would approach situations of high pressure and high expectations from others, and how to cope when things don’t go your way.”



For Phillip, that first meaningful failure was another interlocking piece in his developing approach to life. He’s a puzzle solver and has been since he learned to walk.

And he’s continued to walk along a path set by his parents, Pansy and Phillip Sr. Their foresight landed them 30 minutes north of Dallas in Plano, Texas, a place they hoped would give their two yet-unborn sons the best possible launching pad for success.

It’s the path that landed Phillip at Microsoft, in Redmond, Washington, where he’s pushing a heady project called Zero Waste that has promise for impacting a nagging environmental issue.

The clock is ticking on that nagging issue—climate change—by the way.

On three of the four large white boards in his office at Microsoft, Phillip has scrawled, “We have 12 years to limit climate catastrophe.” This was a projection last fall by the United Nation’s climate body, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for the time remaining to limit global warming to a moderate level—a rise of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.