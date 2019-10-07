“I thought that if I wanted to raise a family, I couldn’t be a working mom.”

It’s approaching 10:00 PM on a Tuesday. The house is hushed, and the family is sleeping. All except for the mom.

Brittany Valdes sits in her bed, laptop open, face lit up by the screen. She’s catching up on emails for her side business, a nonprofit organization called The Mom Economy that supports moms while they navigate their careers before, during, and after having children.

She’s heard that working from bed can affect her sleep—but she does it anyway.

An email comes in from a new mother who’s feeling overwhelmed and discouraged after her first week back at work. She cried during a meeting and missed her baby’s rolling over for the first time. Brittany chokes up, remembering those feelings all too well.

“It’s okay,” she types, nodding her head with confidence. “You are doing great! I cried too.” She encourages the new mother and then connects her to one of The Mom Economy members, who started a support group for this very situation.

As she closes her laptop, Brittany’s mind flashes back five years ago to when she discovered that she was pregnant. “That’s it,” she thought at the time. “My career is over.”

She believed that if she wanted to raise a family, she couldn’t be a working mom.