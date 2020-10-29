Can data help speed our recovery from Covid? Microsoft and the WHO hope so

In late January, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. That is the WHO’s highest level of alarm. As the leading international health agency facing an unprecedented demand for information and advice, the WHO turned to technology companies such as Microsoft to help manage a rapid response to the pandemic using digital tools.

Microsoft has deepened its commitment to the United Nations recently with the launch of a new UN Affairs office. It is focused on strategic partnerships with several UN organizations working to support its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) . These goals set a global target for a better and more sustainable future by 2030. As a specialized agency of the UN, the WHO is one of these partners.

But it was the speed at which Covid-19 arrived, and the immediate impact it had on populations already facing health and environmental challenges, that saw those partnerships activated “at a new level of urgency,” says Justin Spelhaug, Global Head of Tech for Social Impact at Microsoft Philanthropies.

“Virtually every humanitarian related Sustainable Development Goal has been rolled back by probably a decade,” says Spelhaug. “For every month of Covid-19, it’s up to a year of lost progress against these goals. It’s how we respond now that will make all the difference in bringing these goals back on track.”

Together, Microsoft and the WHO embarked on 10 projects, from using technology to activate global supply chains for protective equipment to developing platforms for clinical trials research. Furthermore, data has been gathered at a national level and organized in a way that can help ensure the most effective response where it’s needed most.

“These were all part of tech for Covid-19 pro bono initiatives to implement new digital solutions and enhance existing WHO systems to appropriately respond to the pandemic demands for scalable, performing and secure digital solutions,” says Bernardo Mariano, Chief Information Officer of the WHO.

Although partnerships like this have led to the rapid deployment of technology resources, a commitment to using digital tools to improve health outcomes is part of the WHO’s Global Strategy on Digital Health. This also requires improved collection and monitoring of public health data to achieve the SDGs and the Triple Billion targets with a focus on universal health coverage (UHC), healthier populations and health emergencies protection.

The Triple Billion targets were created in 2018, when Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s Director-General, took office. They are a means of “preparing to respond to health emergencies, to make sure that we have access to health care equitably and to make the world a better place, so that everyone can live not only longer, but healthier,” says Dr. Samira Asma, the WHO’s Assistant Director-General for the Division of Data, Analytics and Delivery for Impact.

Now, with Covid-19 causing large-scale disruption, Dr. Asma says, “The question is, how can we reclaim the successes and realize the ambition? We cannot do it with the means that we have,” adding, “that is where the technology comes in.”