Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

| Microsoft News Center

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide

REDMOND, Wash. — June 6, 2019 — Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire, July 14–18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I’m truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing.”

Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.

Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

AI and Machine Learning
· Winner: Crayon Group
· Finalist: Modis
· Finalist: eSmart Systems
· Finalist: AgileThought		 Alliance Global ISV
· Winner: Finastra
· Finalist: Sitecore
· Finalist: Cloudera
· Finalist: Icertis		 Alliance SI
· Winner: Infosys
Application Innovation
· Winner: Wapice
· Finalist: Zure
· Finalist: Infosys
· Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies		 Automotive
· Winner: Annata
· Finalist: 4ward
· Finalist: Bright Box
· Finalist: Icertis		 Azure Influencer
· Winner: Hanu
· Finalist: SELA
· Finalist: Sol-Tec
· Finalist: Navisite
Customer Experience
· Winner: Quadrasystems.net (India)
· Finalist: Content and Code
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Rackspace		 Data Analytics
· Winner: Modis
· Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: Pragmatic Works
 Data Estate Modernization
· Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: TimeXtender
· Finalist: Version 1
· Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
Datacenter Migration
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Finalist: 3Cloud
 DevOps
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Finalist: Dimensional Strategies
· Finalist: InCycle Software
 Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker
· Winner: Reverie Language Technologies
· Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers
· Finalist: KPMG UK
Dynamics 365 for Business Central
· Winner: Cooper Parry IT
· Finalist: Wiise
· Finalist: NAB Solutions
· Finalist: Bond Consulting Services		 Dynamics 365 for Customer Service
· Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines
· Finalist: DXC Technology
· Finalist: Cognizant Technologies		 Dynamics 365 for Field Service
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Velrada
· Finalist: eCraft
· Finalist: HSO International
Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations
· Winner: Sunrise Technologies
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: Alithya
· Finalist: Armanino		 Dynamics 365 for Sales
· Winner: SAGlobal
· Finalist: KPMG Advisory
· Finalist: MASAO
· Finalist: Experlogix		 Dynamics 365 for Talent
· Winner: FourVision HR Plus
· Finalist: eBECS
· Finalist: Elevate HR
· Finalist: SAGlobal
Education
· Winner: Edsby
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Blackbaud
 Financial Services
· Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
· Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions
· Finalist: Finastra		 Government
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Planet Technologies
· Finalist: RapidDeploy
· Finalist: KPMG
Health
· Winner: Health Catalyst
· Finalist: Mozzaz
· Finalist: Quest Software
· Finalist: KenSci		 Indirect Provider
· Winner: Arrow ECS
· Finalist: rhipe
· Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico
· Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain
 Intelligent Communications
· Winner: Arkadin
· Finalist: Tata Communications
· Finalist: NBConsult
· Finalist: CDW
Internet of Things
· Winner: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: Telelink Business Services
· Finalist: SoftBank Technology
· Finalist: PTC		 Learning
· Winner: Global Knowledge
· Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech
· Finalist: QA
 Manufacturing and Resources
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: ICONICS
Media and Communications
· Winner: Aprimo
· Finalist: Tech Mahindra
· Finalist: AdPushup
· Finalist: SAGlobal		 Microsoft CityNext
· Winner: Bentley Systems
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: KPMG Adoxio
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri		 Mixed Reality
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: Kognitiv Spark
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: Bentley Systems
Modern Desktop
· Winner: Glück & Kanja Consulting
· Finalist: Quadrasystems.net (India) Private
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Dell Technologies		 Modern Workplace Transformation
· Winner: Phoenix Software
· Finalist: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: Content and Code
· Finalist: DXC Technology		 OSS on Azure
· Winner: HashiCorp
· Finalist: SNP Technologies
Partner for Social Impact
· Winner: illuminance Solutions Finalist: MISSION CRM
· Finalist: Sparkrock
· Finalist: Alianza		 Power BI
· Winner: Nihilent
· Finalist: Expose Data
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Campus Management		 PowerApps
· Winner: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: C Centric Solutions
· Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited
· Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
Project and Portfolio Management
· Winner: Wicresoft
· Finalist: ProActive
· Finalist: Innovative-e
· Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions		 Retail
· Winner: Obase
· Finalist: Brainpad
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: JDA Software		 SAP on Azure
· Winner: Capgemini
· Finalist: T-Systems
· Finalist: DXC Technology
Security and Compliance
· Winner: InSpark
· Finalist: Maureen Data Systems
· Finalist: Onevinn
· Finalist: Edgile		 Teamwork
· Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions
· Finalist: Inova Solutions
· Finalist: Sulava
· Finalist: Slalom
Argentina Partner of the Year
VU Security		 Armenia Partner of the Year
Dom-Daniel		 Australia Partner of the Year
Modis
Austria Partner of the Year
ITSDONE Holding		 Azerbaijan Partner of the Year
SMART business		 Bahrain Partner of the Year
Almoayyed Computers
Bangladesh Partner of the Year
Corporate Projukti		 Belgium Partner of the Year
Proximus		 Bermuda Partner of the Year
Maureen Data Systems
Bolivia Partner of the Year
SoftwareONE Bolivia		 Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year
Logosoft		 Brazil Partner of the Year
Brasoftware
Brunei Partner of the Year
Tech One Solutions		 Canada Partner of the Year
Long View		 Cayman Islands Partner of the Year
Kirk Office Equipment
Chile Partner of the Year
GeoVictoria		 China Partner of the Year
SYSTEX China		 Colombia Partner of the Year
Westcon Group Colombia
Costa Rica Partner of the Year
Itco		 Côte d’Ivoire Partner of the Year
INOVA Consulting Services		 Croatia Partner of the Year
Hrvatski Telekom
Curaçao Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions		 Cyprus Partner of the Year
Dot.cy Developments		 Czech Republic Partner of the Year
Unicorn Systems
Dominican Republic Partner of the Year
C-ven Technologies		 Ecuador Partner of the Year
BUSINESS IT		 Egypt Partner of the Year
HITS Technologies
El Salvador Partner of the Year
GBM de El Salvador		 Estonia Partner of the Year
TVG Eesti		 Finland Partner of the Year
Nordcloud
France Partner of the Year
Talentsoft		 Georgia Partner of the Year
UGT		 Germany Partner of the Year
Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions
Greece Partner of the Year
OFFICE LINE		 Guatemala Partner of the Year
Gensa Group		 Honduras Partner of the Year
Sega
Hong Kong SAR Partner of the Year
KBQuest Hong Kong		 Hungary Partner of the Year
T-Systems Magyarorszag		 Iceland Partner of the Year
Advania
India Partner of the Year
G7 CR Technologies India		 Indonesia Partner of the Year
PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)		 Ireland Partner of the Year
Spanish Point Technologies
Israel Partner of the Year
U-BTech Solutions		 Italy Partner of the Year
Var Group		 Jamaica Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
Japan Partner of the Year
Fujitsu		 Jordan Partner of the Year
Optimiza		 Kazakhstan Partner of the Year
M-SYSTEM
Kenya Partner of the Year
Cloud Productivity Solutions		 Korea Partner of the Year
Zenith & Company		 Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year
ALBARS
Latvia Partner of the Year
Tilde Sia		 Lebanon Partner of the Year
Exquitech		 Lithuania Partner of the Year
Fortevento
Luxembourg Partner of the Year
Devoteam		 Malaysia Partner of the Year
Rhipe Malaysia		 Malta Partner of the Year
ICT Solutions
Mexico Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Mexico		 Mongolia Partner of the Year
Mogul Service and Support		 Morocco Partner of the Year
CASANET
Namibia Partner of the Year
Salt Essential IT		 Nepal Partner of the Year
Tech One Global Nepal		 Netherlands Partner of the Year
ICT Automatisering
New Zealand Partner of the Year
Umbrellar		 Nicaragua Partner of the Year
Sega		 Oman Partner of the Year
BAHWAN IT
Pakistan Partner of the Year
Maison Consulting & Solutions		 Panama Partner of the Year
GBM Dominicana		 Paraguay Partner of the Year
OLAM
Peru Partner of the Year
G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC		 Philippines Partner of the Year
Crayon Software Experts Philippines		 Poland Partner of the Year
Synerise
Portugal Partner of the Year
InnoWave Technologies		 Puerto Rico Partner of the Year
Nagnoi		 Qatar Partner of the Year
Information & Communication Technology
Romania Partner of the Year
Asseco SEE		 Russia Partner of the Year
Awara IT		 Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year
eSense Software
Serbia Partner of the Year
Comtrade System Integration		 Singapore Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Asia		 Slovakia Partner of the Year
exe
Slovenia Partner of the Year
Adacta		 South Africa Partner of the Year
Mint Management Technologies		 Spain Partner of the Year
CAPSiDE
Sri Lanka Partner of the Year
Tech One Global		 Sweden Partner of the Year
Acando		 Switzerland Partner of the Year
isolutions
Taiwan Partner of the Year
Systex Software & Service		 Thailand Partner of the Year
MFEC Public		 Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year
Davyn
Tunisia Partner of the Year
Neoledge		 Turkey Partner of the Year
motiwe		 Uganda Partner of the Year
Britehouse/Dimension Data
Ukraine Partner of the Year
Infopulse		 United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year
Netways		 United Kingdom Partner of the Year
New Signature
United States Partner of the Year
Quisitive		 Uruguay Partner of the Year
Arnaldo C. Castro		 Venezuela Partner of the Year
CONSEIN
Vietnam Partner of the Year
Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)

About Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft’s partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services, and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information, press only:

Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rrt@we-worldwide.com

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at http://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.

 

Related Posts