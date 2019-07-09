Microsoft and ServiceNow announce strategic partnership

Together the two companies will accelerate digital transformation for enterprise and government customers

ServiceNow moves workloads to Microsoft Azure for highly regulated industries

Redmond, Wash., and Santa Clara, Calif. — July 9, 2019 — Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced a broader strategic partnership intended to significantly enhance the integration and optimization of the companies’ products, platform and cloud capabilities. Through this expanded partnership, the companies will enable enterprise customers in certain highly regulated industries, as well as government customers, to accelerate their digital transformation and drive new levels of insights and innovation. And, for the first time, ServiceNow will house its full SaaS experience on Azure in addition to its own private cloud. The expanded partnership will elevate ServiceNow to one of Microsoft’s strategic partners in its Global ISV Strategic Alliance Portfolio.

“There is an enormous opportunity for customers — including in the public sector — to apply the power of the cloud to become more efficient and responsive,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our partnership combines ServiceNow’s expertise in digital workflows with Azure, our trusted cloud, so that customers can accelerate their digital transformation, while meeting their security and compliance needs.”

“Expanding our strategic global relationship with Microsoft enables ServiceNow to more fully leverage and integrate our platform and products with Microsoft’s leading enterprise technology and capabilities,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO of ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow and Microsoft will help our enterprise and government customers accelerate their digital transformation, creating great experiences and unlocking productivity.”

The expanded agreement builds on a partnership announced last fall by Microsoft and ServiceNow. As leading enterprise technology platforms, Microsoft and ServiceNow make it easier for customers to integrate and optimize across the two companies’ products and platforms. By collaborating on next-generation experiences, Microsoft and ServiceNow will leverage technology to bring further cognitive services and intelligence to products across the Now Platform® with Microsoft 365 and Azure.

ServiceNow Selects Microsoft Azure for Certain Highly Regulated Industries

ServiceNow will use Azure Cloud as part of its preferred cloud platform for certain highly regulated industries, benefiting from Microsoft’s deep expertise in data protection, security, and privacy, including the most comprehensive set of compliance offerings of any cloud service provider. ServiceNow will first be available through Azure Regions in Australia and Azure Government in the United States, followed by additional markets in the future.

With ServiceNow available through Azure Government, U.S. government agencies will be able to leverage the compliance coverage across regulatory standards available through Azure. Microsoft is committed to supporting the full spectrum of government data to help agencies quickly and easily achieve their necessary requirements. Azure Government was built specifically to address the capabilities, performance and compliance needs of U.S. government customers and their partners. Azure Government enables innovation with deeply integrated cloud services, data and advanced analytics, and an open application platform that provides the building blocks to rapidly develop, deploy and manage intelligent solutions.

The U.S. federal government continues to look to ServiceNow as a strategic partner as it modernizes its IT infrastructure and accelerates its use of modern technology to digitally transform how it operates.

Microsoft Selects ServiceNow to Digitize Its Workflows

As part of a separate transaction, Microsoft will implement ServiceNow’s IT & Employee Experience workflow products across its own business to improve operations, enhance employee experiences, and deliver stronger business outcomes. With ServiceNow, Microsoft will bring even more digital workflows into its organization, so employees can spend less time on manual tasks.

