Microsoft at CES 2021
Welcome to CES 2021
Nicole Dezen, VP, Device Partner Sales, presents a sneak peek at the innovations Microsoft and its partners will unveil during the all-virtual CES 2021. Come back to this page for more coverage as announcements roll in during the event.
Dell and Intel: The renaissance of the PC continues at CES 2021
Representatives from Intel and Dell chat about Windows 10 PCs, and how their companies are improving sustainability, productivity, connectivity and security.
Connect and collaborate with HP’s CES 2021 lineup
Find out about HP’s new Windows device lineup as well as their commitment to sustainability, reinvention and a customer-centric approach.
Introducing Surface Pro 7+ for Business: Purpose-built to empower people, teams and classrooms in the new digital age
Surface Pro 7+ joins the Surface for Business portfolio – offering the versatility, connectivity and security that business and educational institutions need to adapt to the changing landscape. Additionally, Surface Hub 2S 85” will begin shipping broadly to business and education customers in select markets later this month.