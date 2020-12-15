 Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Stories
Cart 0 items in shopping cart

Microsoft at CES 2021

Welcome to CES 2021

Nicole Dezen, VP, Device Partner Sales, presents a sneak peek at the innovations Microsoft and its partners will unveil during the all-virtual CES 2021. Come back to this page for more coverage as announcements roll in during the event.

 

 

Dell and Intel: The renaissance of the PC continues at CES 2021

Representatives from Intel and Dell chat about Windows 10 PCs, and how their companies are improving sustainability, productivity, connectivity and security.

Read more on Intel’s news

Connect and collaborate with HP’s CES 2021 lineup

Find out about HP’s new Windows device lineup as well as their commitment to sustainability, reinvention and a customer-centric approach.

Read more

Introducing Surface Pro 7+ for Business: Purpose-built to empower people, teams and classrooms in the new digital age

Surface Pro 7+ joins the Surface for Business portfolio – offering the versatility, connectivity and security that business and educational institutions need to adapt to the changing landscape. Additionally, Surface Hub 2S 85” will begin shipping broadly to business and education customers in select markets later this month.

Read more