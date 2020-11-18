How tech opportunities are energizing towns across the US

Growing up in Rawlins, Wyoming, Reegan Ford couldn’t see herself working at the state prison, oil refinery or school district, the main employers in the area, and wanted to move far away after high school. She landed at the University of Wyoming a hundred miles away, studying psychology and mending cattle fences and mowing grass as odd jobs, but she still saw no future that spoke to her.

Then she watched a TEDx talk by Eric “ET” Trowbridge, a dynamo of enthusiasm who’d also been eager to leave Wyoming but later returned to open the Array School of Technology and Design in Cheyenne.

“I was really inspired by how he decided to come back to Wyoming and help improve it,” says Ford, who did a coding boot camp at the school and now apprentices there. The school gave her an engineering career path she never knew existed — and a reason to stay.

“I don’t judge people who want to leave Wyoming, but I think it’s more fulfilling to stay here and be part of the solution,” she says.

Array is one of many innovative organizations working with Microsoft’s TechSpark initiative to bring digital skills, economic opportunity and jobs to six communities across America and the Mexican border. Since launching three years ago, the civic program has partnered with local leaders to develop vibrant startup accelerators, support 300 nonprofits, reskill 50,000 adults, bring computer science to 50,000 students and provide broadband internet access to unserved communities. Microsoft’s investments have brought an additional $25 million in support to the regions through public and private sector partnerships.

“One of the major goals of TechSpark is making sure everyone has the opportunity to engage in the digital economy,” says Mike Egan, senior director of Microsoft TechSpark. “The whole mission is to work with local communities to learn from them and drive economic development.”

The six regions — in Wyoming, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Virginia, Washington and two border cities in Texas and Mexico — have a few things in common. They have long traditions of agriculture, mining or manufacturing. Many have a brain drain of young adults leaving for college and jobs. All are far from technology centers, often putting digital opportunities out of reach.

TechSpark’s support includes funding, technology, expertise and partnerships. It carries out Microsoft’s Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program to bring computer science education to high schools. It also implements a goal to provide high-speed internet access to 3 million Americans through the company’s Airband Initiative.

TechSpark regional managers are not corporate transplants, but native or local residents who collectively grew up on a cattle farm, potato farm, sheep ranch and in industrial and rural towns. Much of their work is representing a large technology company that listens to local leaders who know their towns and counties best.