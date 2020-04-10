Quiet ingenuity: 120,000 lunches and counting

A quiet Microsoft Commons in the time of COVID-19.

.

As so many good ideas do, this one started with a problem: How to make sure kids and families, who depend on school for daily meals, but are stranded at home, still get the sustenance they rely on?

How does Microsoft continue to support our suppliers, many of which are local, while most of the food services on campus are shuttered with the majority of employees working from home?

The answer? Repurpose some of Microsoft’s food for schools and families during this time of crisis and magnified need.