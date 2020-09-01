What if you could train your browser what to do? Customizable digital assistant wins Microsoft’s first all-virtual Hackathon

You could say it all started because Sam Sun does not like shopping.

Sun’s team at Microsoft had been working on a feature for the Microsoft Edge browser that would improve the online shopping experience through web entity extraction. It could pull relevant data from various sites, allowing the user to compare prices, find deals and see when something goes on sale or comes back in stock, for instance.

But Sun didn’t see how such a feature would be all that helpful for him personally, and he and his team started to question whether there was a way to use the architecture to create a more versatile tool that could help more people with a wider array of tasks.

That question was answered by Sun’s team during this year’s global Hackathon, an annual event produced by the Microsoft Garage. The 13-person team, led by Sun’s day-job colleague Steven McMurray, created a customizable digital assistant – built as an extension for Microsoft Edge – that a user can teach to do any number of tasks. That project was just awarded the Hackathon grand prize.

So what exactly could a customizable assistant do?

McMurray said he would train it to keep him posted on the pollen count of ragweed, an allergen to which he is particularly sensitive.

Sun would use it to find and sort research.

Team member Kelsey Juraschka would use it to keep tabs on national park reservations and nab a highly sought-after permit.

Other team members said they could book a tee time as soon as one becomes available, aggregate the count of unread messages across an array of social media platforms or track the stock market.

Their varied ideas for applying the tool demonstrate just how useful a digital assistant could be if the user gets to show it exactly what to do.

So how would you use it? The team is offering a chance to share feedback and request an invite for early access to the project (available in the U.S. only).