 Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Stories
Cart 0 items in shopping cart

What’s Next for Industry

Microsoft Industry Clouds – a launchpad for innovation

We’re announcing another milestone in our efforts to support and co-innovate with customers and partners with the announcement of three new industry-specific solutions: Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, and Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit. We are also announcing the first update to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, and the public preview timing for Microsoft Cloud for Retail.

Read more

Microsoft Industry Cloud Overview

Microsoft Industry Cloud Capability Highlight Videos

Learn more about additional capabilities for:

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services | Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare | Microsoft Cloud for Retail

Photo Gallery

Satya Nadella stands in front of a shelf
Satya Nadella, CEO

Download: Print Web

Alysa Taylor, CVP, Business Applications & Global Industry
Alysa Taylor, CVP, Business Applications & Global Industry

Download: Print Web

Retail smartphone app screen
With Microsoft Cloud for Retail digital and smart store capability, retailers can easily monitor store activity and implement A/B testing to improve sell-through and profitability on key items.

Download: Print Web

Loan manager screen shot
Loan Manager in the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services can simplify and speed the loan process by presenting and connecting both required information and employees to customers remotely.

Download: Print Web

Virtual clinic on Teams
With Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, clinicians have a holistic 360-degree view of patient information during a virtual clinic with their patient.

Download: Print Web

Screen with charts
Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit’s Fundraising and Engagement solution helps create donors for life and increase impact thru a holistic, connected view of common fundraising scenarios across donations, outcomes and effort reconciliation.

Download: Print Web

Man in suit and glasses smiling
Sudhir Nair, Global Head of the Aladdin Business, BlackRock

Download: Print Web

Man in Team Rubicon shirt
Art delaCruz, President and Chief Operating Officer, Team Rubicon

Download: Print Web

Man in suit
Dr. Shahram Ebadollahi, Head of Data Science and AI, Novartis

Download: Print Web

Dr. Ryan Vega
Dr. Ryan Vega, Chief Officer for Healthcare Innovation and Learning, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Download: Print Web

Michael Ellis at his office
Michael Ellis, Chief Customer & Digital Officer, Johnson Controls

Download: Print Web

Craig Hayman, in his home office
Craig Hayman, CEO, Aveva

Download: Print Web

Woman with long brown hair smiling
Kathleen Mitford, Chief Strategy Officer, PTC

Download: Print Web

Man in navy suit with guitars on wall in background
Joe Petro, Chief Technology Officer and Executive VP of Nuance Communications

Download: Print Web

Man in black shirt smiling
Dave Welch, Vice President of Partner Ecosystem Solutions, Adobe

Download: Print Web

Man in dress shirt with bookcase in background
Yang Shim, Global Financial Services Technology Leader, EY

Download: Print Web

Woman in blue print shirt with artwork in background
Amanda Stenson, Head of Not-for-profits, Barhead Solutions

Download: Print Web

Man in blue pullover with red curtains in background
Malcolm Frank, President, Digital Business &Technology, Cognizant

Download: Print Web

B-roll

For broadcast quality b-roll, please contact[email protected]. 

Learn more

For customers interested in learning more about the Microsoft Industry Clouds, please visit:

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services | Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare | Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing | Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit | Microsoft Cloud for Retail