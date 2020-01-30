“These are the lessons my mother and father passed on to me—to help others feel valued and loved.”

“Do you hear that sound? The sound of the wheels? That sound puts a smile on my face.”

A deep whirring noise fills the car as Rita Picarra—Microsoft Portugal’s chief financial officer—drives across the 25 de Abril Bridge in Lisbon, Portugal.

Three lanes go each way across the suspension bridge, and Rita is driving in the far-left lane, traveling southbound. Her electric car’s wheels roll across steel slats that look down 230 feet into the Tagus River, a massive waterway that opens to the Atlantic Ocean.

“I always drive in this lane so I can hear this noise. When I was a child, that sound meant my family was about to have so much fun. We were going to the beach!”

As a child, Rita would roll down the window of her father’s red Fiat 127 and lean out to catch a view of the river as she flew past. She was on her way to Costa da Caparica, a beach where the Picarra family—Rita, older sister Susana, mother Celia, and father Tony—spent nearly every weekend.

Today, Rita has invited me—along with a photographer and a videographer—to join her as she visits the same beach. Costa da Caparica is where she feels most connected her with parents, who have both passed away yet remain the strongest influences in her life—a life she dedicates to making sure that everyone around her feels included, loved, and supported. Where everyone feels like family.

*****