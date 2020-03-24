 Skip to main content
Stories
Microsoft March 30th Digital Briefing

Introducing the new Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions

Today, we offer a powerful set of free applications and services that help you create, share, connect, and collaborate with your friends and family across the web and on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Used by more than a half billion people, free Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Skype, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive apps enable you to coauthor, video chat, organize, and come together. We are committed to improving and innovating on these experiences every day.

Microsoft 365 Personal and Family

screenshot of M365 pricing chart
Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions will be available worldwide on April 21 and Family subscriptions will be available worldwide on April 21.

Short animation of Microsoft Word's AI editor
With the help of AI, Editor in Word now offers new ways to help you not only quickly catch mistakes, but also communicate clearly

Screenshot of AI writing assistance menu in Word
Quickly and confidently identify potentially unoriginal content and insert relevant citations

Screenshot of Microsoft Word with rewrite suggestions
Rewrite suggestions – now for full sentences – makes it easier to optimize your writing for fluency, conciseness, or readability.

Short animation of text editor for LinkedIn
Editor now moves with you across the web so you can easily write clear, accurate content anywhere you want

Screenshot of email writing helper
Feel more confident hitting “send” on emails with spelling and grammar critiques in Outlook.com

Short animation of PowerPoint Rehearsal coach
With the help of AI, Presenter Coach can detect if you’re talking too fast, saying “umm” too much, or just reading text from your slides and help you hone your presentation

Short animation of Powerpoints AI designer in action
Thanks to AI, it’s fast and easy to bring your static slides to life. Designer will make your slides visually appealing, taking your content and recommending relevant and subtle video backgrounds.

Short animation of Excel features
Money in Excel lets you import transactions and account balances automatically and customizes your workbook leveraging the rich features of Excel.

Short animation of Excel features
Data types in Excel now recognizes over 100 topics like food, movies, locations, so you can have a better way to interact and make sense of your data.

Microsoft Teams

Image showing a chat conversation between 4 people
Plan, organize and collaborate with family and friends with new features in Microsoft Teams for your personal life.

Image of a list of people and chats that a user has going on
Easily connect with those who matter most with new features in Microsoft Teams for your personal life

Animated image of new features in Microsoft Teams
New features in Microsoft Teams for your personal life bring you closer to your friends and family.

Image of an Android phone showing the Teams dashboard
New features in Microsoft Teams for your personal life help you connect and collaborate on the things that matter most

Phone screen showing a chat between 4 people
With new features in Microsoft Teams for your personal life, coordinate and share with family and friends, all in one place

Image of an Android phone showing a list of people and chats that are ongoing
Seamlessly manage daily life with friends and family with new features in Microsoft Teams for your personal life

Microsoft Family Safety

Screen shot of iPhone safety features
Keep your family safe across the digital and physical world with Family Safety from Microsoft

Screen shot of iPhone screen time monitoring
With Family Safety, help protect your kids as they explore and play games online and on their devices.

Short animation of list of family member locations on iPhone
Stay connected with Family Safety location sharing and notifications when a family member arrives or departs a location. 

Screen shot of Android safety features
The new Microsoft Family Safety app is designed to keep your family safe across the digital and physical world

Screenshot of screen time monitor on Android
Understand how your kids are spending their time across their Xbox, Windows 10 PCs, and Android phone with Family Safety.

Short animation of list of family member locations on Android
Maintain peace of mind when family members are away from home with Family Safety.

Microsoft Edge

screenshot for tab management
Manage your tabs with a single click

screen shot for tracking prevention
Designed to protect you from being tracked by websites and giving you more control

Short animation of smart copy and paste features
Smart copy makes it easier to select, copy, and paste and is expected in the Insider channels next month

Screenshot of the edge password
Keep your online accounts safe from hackers with Password Monitor

Screenshot of edge screen
Microsoft Edge delivers world class speed, performance and website compatibility

Screenshot of the immersive reader
Immersive Reader makes reading online easier and more accessible for everyone 

Screenshot of Bing with Give mode enabled
Introducing Give with Bing and the Give Mode feature in Bing, a new way to help you to support the causes you care about.

Short animation of collections feature on mobile
Collections on mobile coming later this Spring

Short animation of collections feature on desktop
Easily collect information from different websites with Collections, available on desktop in the Insider channels

Outlook

Animated gif of an Outlook calendar with work and personal appointments
View your personal and work calendars in one place with the Outlook on the web

Screenshot of outlook calendar settings screen
Connect your work and personal calendars in Outlook on the web

Animated gif of how to link personal and work calendars
Easily link your personal calendar to your work calendar to show your real availability in your work account

