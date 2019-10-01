 Skip to main content
Surface reveals new holiday lineup and introduces a new category of dual-screen devices built for mobile productivity

We are announcing our broadest Surface lineup ever – with five new products coming this holiday and two new dual-screen devices, Surface Neo and Surface Duo, coming in Holiday 2020.

When we started Surface, we had a vision to remove the conflict between the tablet and laptop. What started as an effort to create the two-in-one evolved into a full line of products that are more versatile, more adaptable and more personal. We know that to be your best, you need devices that adapt to you to help you accomplish your goals. These new products are about empowering you to be your most productive, and your most creative.

Surface Family

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro X

Surface Neo

Surface Duo

Surface Earbuds

Surface Accessories

Event photos

At a Microsoft event Panos Panay introduces dual-screen devices Surface Neo and Surface Duo. Oct. 2, 2019
At a Microsoft event Panos Panay introduces dual-screen devices Surface Neo and Surface Duo. Oct. 2, 2019

Visitors view new Surface devices at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.
Visitors view new Surface devices at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.

Panos Panay introduces Surface Duo at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.
Panos Panay introduces Surface Duo at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.

Surface Neo is introduced by Panos Panay at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.
Surface Neo is introduced by Panos Panay at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.

At a Microsoft event Panos Panay holds the Surface Laptop 3. Oct. 2, 2019.
At a Microsoft event Panos Panay holds the Surface Laptop 3. Oct. 2, 2019.

Panos Panay introduces the 15" Surface Laptop 3 at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.
Panos Panay introduces the 15" Surface Laptop 3 at a Microsoft event on Oct. 2, 2019.

