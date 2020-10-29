DHL is shelving ‘out of stock,’ thanks to smart supply chains built in the cloud

Supply chains around the world have been under considerable stress over the past months, which is something that keeps Hendrik Venter awake at night.

As CEO of mainland Europe, Middle East and Africa for DHL Supply Chain (DHL), one of the world’s leading contract logistics provider, Venter is responsible for supporting customers across 25 countries in the region.

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, phrases like “item out of stock” or “no delivery slots available” became part of everyone’s day-to-day experience. Ensuring the daily flow of goods takes on new urgency when disruption strikes. None more so than critical supplies for the manufacture and distribution of essentials like medicine, personal protective equipment (PPE) and life’s other necessities.

“Helping our customers respond to the impact of the pandemic meant re-engineering many supply chain networks almost overnight. Sourcing stock and re-routing supplies was a huge effort, across all sectors,” says Venter.

“Having access to data to be able to see what was going on across every link in our customers’ supply chains was critical. But what really kept me awake was knowing that it was up to us to move essential and life-saving products for hospitals and pharmacies in the communities we serve. We simply couldn’t fail.”

DHL’s first response, though, was making sure its employees were safe. “Only that would guarantee we could be operational and help our customers navigate through the crisis,” says Venter.

With customers spanning every major industry from pharmaceuticals, manufacturing to national grocery chains, navigating global disruption across international supply chains with a huge range of interdependencies was a huge task for DHL. The company was faced with re-engineering supply networks at massive speed and scale and needed to complete highly complex projects in days rather than months.

For example, Venter’s team in Spain supporting local health authorities created an entire health care logistics function from scratch for the new field hospital at Madrid’s Trade Fair Institution (IFEMA ).

Nearly 400 tons of health care materials including PPEs, respirators, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies were delivered by Venter’s colleagues in just a few days, to help treat and save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

Venter’s team did the same in Italy, France and other European countries, supported by digital technology and data that helped them successfully collaborate, predict and respond. It was in these moments, warehouse workers, forklift drivers and logistics experts, “were recognized as the ‘everyday heroes’ that they are,” says Venter, and exemplified DHL Supply Chain’s ethos of being “together unstoppable” and always “delivering excellence.”