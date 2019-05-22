Royal Caribbean’s head innovator Joey Hasty: Turning dreams into memories

If you want a glimpse of the future, spend a minute with Joey Hasty – because he’s got it in the palm of his hand.

“Come here, take a look,” he says, pulling a phone out of his pocket. “I love this.”

With a few brisk finger taps, the affable associate vice president of innovation and transformation at Royal Caribbean, 45, calls up on his phone the image of the brightly lit, wood-paneled office where he’s holding court, and marks a spot on the screen.

“This is Richard Fain, our CEO; I’m going to just place Richard right in front of us,” he explains. Within a heartbeat, a new person fills the visual reproduction of the room – this one, holding a 3D model of a massive ship.

Looking at Hasty’s phone screen, we can walk toward Fain as he speaks – at one point it seems natural to stop short, for fear we might bump into him. Step backwards, and the voice gets softer as he remains in the same spot; pinch-zoom-in on the ship and you can look in its windows. Like a proud papa, Hasty recounts the impetus behind this particular piece of tech, the Edge Access tour app.

“We’ve found that when everybody boards, they want to do the same thing – just run around and explore the whole ship. That’s great, but how can we enhance that? How can we make that better for our guests?” With a smile, he adds: “The first time I ever got a ship tour as an executive, the cruise captain came out and walked me around. Immediately, I thought: ‘How can everyone get this experience?’”

Hasty’s job is to dream of such things. Proudly referring to his career as “a Cinderella story,” it developed after he fell in love with interactive design as an undergrad in the late ‘90s (“Back then, nobody really knew what it meant”), then spent more than a decade at the forefront of Disney’s groundbreaking efforts bridging the gap between digital and physical realms.

Three years ago, Hasty’s longtime supervisor Jay Schneider became Chief Digital Officer at Royal Caribbean. “He then invited me to start an ‘Imagineering Department’ at Royal Caribbean,” Hasty recalls. “I won the job lottery, because we can go from idea to concept to something we can show someone in just a couple of weeks.”

Schneider, for his part, fully recognizes the challenges of Hasty’s “job lottery” assignment. “If you think about a cruise line – we’re a hotel company, a food and beverage company, an entertainment company and a shipbuilding company, with 24/7 operations and complicated supply chain logistics. The belief within our company is that the use of technology, data and AI will be a key differentiator in all these things in the future.”

Hasty lives at the pivot point where dreams and treasured moments intersect, working today to shape the future memories of countless Royal Caribbean guests.

“We have the largest ship at sea; it is literally a floating city,” he says of Symphony of the Seas, just one of RC’s fleet encompassing around 25 ships, some of which hold as many as 10,000 people. “When our guests truly love something, it’s magic.”

At first blush, you could be forgiven for not thinking of a 200,000-ton boat as being on the cutting edge. But Royal Caribbean recently celebrated a 50-year history overflowing with industry innovation, from rock-climbing walls to ice-skating rinks to robotic bartenders. Hasty’s job is to continue that tradition as an industry leader – while simultaneously staking claim as a 21st century global enterprise.

“Starbucks has taught everybody our drink will be ready when we get there; Uber has taught everyone you don’t have to be outside to hail a cab; Waze has taught us to expect the shortest routes, and Yelp has us expecting to always find a great restaurant,” Hasty says of any company’s modern-day battle not just against competitors, but the world itself. “The experience landscape is now being set by others. Just to compete, just to meet guest expectations, every company needs to be a technology company.”