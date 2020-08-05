 Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Stories
Cart 0 items in shopping cart

Surface Duo

Surface Duo is purpose-built for mobile productivity

As we look ahead to the next wave of mobile productivity and creativity, we see an opportunity to create something new with Surface Duo – not to reinvent the phone, but to inspire people to rethink how they want to use the device in their pocket. Available for preorder in the U.S. starting today, Surface Duo brings together the power of Microsoft 365 experiences and the full ecosystem of Android mobile apps into one device, with two screens that you can take anywhere.

Read More

Photo gallery

surfaceduo01

Download: Print Web

surfaceduo2

Download: Print Web

Surface gif

Download: Print Web

surfaceduo4

Download: Print Web

surfaceduo05

Download: Print Web

surfaceduo06

Download: Print Web

attract_hero_01

Download: Print Web

contextual_001

Download: Print Web

contextual_003

Download: Print Web

5f33dd7dcb823-5f33dd7dcb827contextual_006-jpg

Download: Print Web

contextual_013

Download: Print Web

contextual_014

Download: Print Web

contextual_015

Download: Print Web

feature_acc_4

Download: Print Web

5f33de5fba730-5f33de5fba734feature_031-jpg

Download: Print Web

feature_029

Download: Print Web

5f33de51cab5d-5f33de51cab62feature_028-jpg

Download: Print Web

feature_027

Download: Print Web

5f33de4363f6a-5f33de4363f6efeature_026-jpg

Download: Print Web

feature_021_spotify_outlook

Download: Print Web

feature_019_spotify

Download: Print Web

5f33de21e8f39-5f33de21e8f3ffeature_019-jpg

Download: Print Web

5f33de1bcc234-5f33de1bcc238feature_018_mylio-jpg

Download: Print Web

5f33de158e5ae-5f33de158e5b2feature_017_forza-jpg

Download: Print Web

5f33de0f12738-5f33de0f1273cfeature_016-jpg

Download: Print Web

5f33de0341edb-5f33de0341edffeature_013-jpg

Download: Print Web

5f33ddfd0b4e5-5f33ddfd0b4e9feature_012_opentable-jpg

Download: Print Web

feature_011_hbo

Download: Print Web

feature_010_hbo_ppt

Download: Print Web

5f33dde509be6-5f33dde509beafeature_010-jpg

Download: Print Web

feature_009

Download: Print Web

feature_007_adobe

Download: Print Web

5f33ddc7e3c71-5f33ddc7e3c76feature_007-jpg

Download: Print Web

5f33ddbfc0af6-5f33ddbfc0afafeature_006_text-jpg

Download: Print Web

feature_002_phone

Download: Print Web

feature_006_ppt

Download: Print Web

feature_015

Download: Print Web

feature_021

Download: Print Web

feature_005

Download: Print Web

feature_032

Download: Print Web

attract_secondary_02_crop

Download: Print Web

Video