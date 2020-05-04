How one Microsoft mom inspired health care companies to embrace the life-saving potential of AI

Melissa Mulholland had no idea the baby she was carrying might not survive. If she hadn’t gone to a high-risk clinic for an ultrasound, and if that ultrasound hadn’t been reviewed by a doctor with expertise in a certain area of fetal care, the outcome could have been much different.

Her ultrasound showed a fetal abnormality called posterior urethral valves (PUV), a congenital problem that is sometimes missed in reviews of ultrasounds unless doctors are trained to look for it, which they generally are not. PUV, which affects 1 in 8,000 males, means that extra tissue obstructs the baby’s bladder, causing a reverse flow of urine that can damage other organs, and can be fatal.

At 16 weeks, Mulholland, director of business strategy for One Commercial Partner (OCP), which helps enable Microsoft partners’ success around the world, underwent a risky procedure. Doctors inserted a catheter in utero to divert the baby’s urine, and chances of success were not guaranteed.

“When I was given this horrible news that my son would not likely make it, and that we would have to terminate early – you can imagine how devastated my husband and I were,” she says. “And I consciously made the decision that, look, psychologically I have to do whatever I can do to know that I’ve tried everything to save this child’s life. And we were fortunate that it worked.”

Through working with Microsoft partners to help create their cloud experiences, she thought with advances coming quickly in artificial intelligence (AI), could some of the companies she works with use the cloud and AI to help solve some of the many health care problems out there?

She made a vow to her infant son, Conor – and to herself – to seek that kind of change by sharing her story with companies that were interested in hearing it.