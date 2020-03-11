Remote working

Technology can play a vital role in reducing the impact of COVID-19 on people and organizations, including helping people stay productive at work when they’re not able to be there physically. Across the global economy, we’re making sure employees can work remotely without sacrificing collaboration, productivity or security.

Working remotely during challenging times

How Microsoft enables its customers to work remotely

Staying productive while working remotely with Microsoft Teams

The top 9 ways Microsoft IT is enabling remote work for its employees

Education

As countries around the world take steps to contain COVID-19, many schools and universities are moving classes online. Educators are working hard to ensure their students continue learning even when they’re not able to sit side-by-side in a classroom. Learn about innovations and strategies that can help keep everyone connected and engaged.

Helping teachers and students make the switch to remote learning

Microsoft empowers Hong Kong teachers and students with real-time interactive remote learning

Community support

As public officials take necessary and unprecedented steps to protect public health, we recognize the broad economic and societal price being paid by members of our community. We’re working to do our part to address the impact of COVID-19 on the communities we live in and that we depend on for our success.

Microsoft donates $1 million to Puget Sound’s COVID-19 Response Fund

As we work to protect public health, we also need to protect the income of hourly workers who support our campus

Technical support

With many people, from office workers to students, now working remotely — in some cases for the first time — there will be increased usage of new technologies. We’re supporting our customers by reducing the friction of adopting new tools and helping them get the most out of them.

Work remotely, stay secure — guidance for CISOs

Our commitment to customers during COVID-19