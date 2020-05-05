Microsoft announces a $1 billion digital transformation plan for Poland, including access to local cloud services with first datacenter region

Plan combines investments in long-term talent upskilling, strong local partnerships, support for digital transformation and latest cloud technology to help realize vision of “Polish Digital Valley” and boost digitalization and innovation for companies, government and citizens



WARSAW, Poland – May 5, 2020 – Microsoft Corp. announced today a comprehensive $1 billion investment plan to accelerate innovation and digital transformation in the “Polish Digital Valley.” Foundational to this multifaceted plan is the opening of a new Microsoft datacenter region in Poland as part of its global-scale cloud to provide the country’s broad ecosystem of startups, entrepreneurs, enterprises and government access to secure, enterprise-grade cloud services. Microsoft and the domestic cloud provider Chmura Krajowa have signed a strategic agreement to provide digital transformation expertise and broad access to cloud solutions across all industries and enterprises in Poland.

The plan builds on Microsoft’s nearly 30-year track record of working successfully with Polish organizations and businesses of all sizes and with a network of more than 6,000 local partners. The initiative extends over the next seven years and combines extensive digital transformation expertise with a strong focus on upskilling local talent with the latest cloud-based competencies to empower local organizations to drive and accelerate their digital transformation, boost competitiveness and support employment opportunities in market.

“I deeply believe that Microsoft’s investment in Poland will be important for enterprises, public institutions and the education system and will enable them to digitally transform and implement new work standards. Our primary goal is to accelerate Poland’s transformation into a technological hub for the region of Central and Eastern Europe,” said Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister of Poland.

“I am proud to announce our $1 billion dollar investment in Poland’s continued digital transformation and the development of the ‘Polish Digital Valley.’ Today’s announcement builds on our nearly 30-year presence in the country. Microsoft’s global-scale cloud in Poland will allow an ever-wider use, faster implementation and more benefits to those public institutions and businesses in critical sectors along with Poland’s thriving start-up community. This investment will also provide strong support for the continued success of Poland’s developer talent pool and beyond, creating critical skilling and learning opportunities for an estimated 150,000 employees, partners and students. Our mission is to empower the people and organizations of Poland to achieve more,” said Jean-Phillippe Courtois, executive vice president and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.

A new cloud partnership for the “Polish Digital Valley”

To support local organizations in their transformation and innovation with the new cloud datacenter region, Microsoft and Chmura Krajowa have signed a partnership agreement to support Polish public institutions and businesses in critical sectors such as government, health, education, manufacturing, retail, energy, finance, insurance and more.

“Today, we are celebrating the signing of a strategic partnership between Chmura Krajowa and Microsoft, a great global technology player. One of the biggest. This is another important step on the road to digitization and accelerating the development of the entire Polish economy. A special step in the face of irreversible changes that are taking place before our eyes in the socio-economic ecosystem. Digital transformation is a great opportunity to deal with the current crisis faster and more effectively. Cloud technology is the future that we want to pursue today,” said Zbigniew Jagiełło, CEO of PKO Bank Polski, one of two founders of Chmura Krajowa.

“Poland has the opportunity to be the digital heart of Europe. This is why today we are announcing a partnership with Chmura Krajowa, and one of the biggest investments in digital technology in Poland ever of $1 billion investment in skilling, digital transformation support, and building a Microsoft global-scale and trusted cloud region, giving our customers and strong local partner ecosystem access to our world-class digital technology and innovative cloud solutions all located here in Poland,” said Mark Loughran, general manager, Microsoft Poland.

Through this partnership, Microsoft and Chmura Krajowa are providing the latest developments in cloud technology for the good of their customers and society, increasing competitiveness and innovative solutions to serve customers across many industries in Poland and across the globe.

Skills for the future: Talent and technology

An important pillar of today’s announcement is the robust and long-term skilling program to expand employment opportunities for local professionals and youth. Microsoft aims to boost the digital competencies of an estimated 150,000 business employees and IT professionals, educators, students and citizens to support the digital transformation of organizations. In doing so, the company seeks to increase competitiveness of Polish businesses and individuals in the market and empower Polish employees to successfully innovate and implement the cloud-based digital transformation strategies of their organizations.

The skills development program will include trainings, e-learning programs, workshops and hackathons covering cloud computing, developing with AI and machine learning technologies, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT). Within this effort, accessibility is important to Microsoft to ensure people with disabilities also have access to the technologies and the tools that allow them to be educated, informed and increase employment opportunities.

Trusted, global-scale cloud

Today’s announcement will pave the way for local companies, startups and institutions to fully utilize the potential of cloud computing, while maintaining the highest cybersecurity, data residency and compliance standards, especially those with specific data storage and processing requirements.

The new cloud datacenter region joins Microsoft’s global footprint of cloud regions, now totaling 59 regions announced, with Microsoft Azure available in over 140 countries, and will provide companies local access to Microsoft’s full set of cloud services, all built on a foundation of trust: