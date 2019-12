Intro Adding up the stories that make Microsoft

-20.6 With a sound level of -20.6dB, Microsoft’s anechoic chamber holds the Guinness Record for “World’s Quietest Place.”

0 Beyond a small amount of drinking water, Microsoft’s Silicon Valley campus consumes zero water from municipal water supplies.

1.4b Last year, Microsoft donated over $1.4 billion in software and services, helping nonprofit organizations around the world access essential technology and skills.

900m There are more than 900 million devices running Windows 10.

999k Microsoft used a branch of artificial intelligence called reinforcement learning to master the Atari 2600 version of Ms. Pac-Man and get a maximum score of 999,990.

200 Microsoft runs several labs around the world that specialize in the fabrication of quantum devices. Cryogenics are used to keep certain quantum components 200 times colder than the farthest reaches of outer space.

137 Microsoft has made 137 “AI for Earth” grants to individuals and organizations in 47 countries, helping them use artificial intelligence to protect the planet in the areas of agriculture, biodiversity, climate change and water.

3m Microsoft’s Rural Airband Initiative invests in partnerships with telecommunications companies with the goal of bringing broadband connectivity to 3 million unserved people in rural America by 2022.

6.5t Every day, Microsoft analyzes over 6.5 trillion signals in order to identify emerging threats and protect customers.

100% Since 2012, Microsoft has operated 100 percent carbon neutral around the world.

20m Microsoft’s Seeing AI app, which helps people who are blind or have low vision to better navigate the world around them, has assisted people with more than 20 million tasks.

18b Cortana, Microsoft's intelligent assistant, has been asked 18 billion questions since launch.